Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Coming in June 2025

We’re only halfway through the month of May, but Disney+ is already looking ahead to the start June. On Thursday, Disney+ revealed its monthly newsletter, announcing June’s slate of new movies, TV shows, and specials. Surprisingly, we’re in for a very light month ahead on Disney+ when it comes to the number of new additions, with just a handful of titles set to arrive over the course of four weeks.

The biggest of these new arrivals is Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, the standalone series about Riri Williams that spins out of the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That series is set to debut on June 24th with a three-episode premiere.

Also arriving on Disney+ in June are brand new episodes of Phineas and Ferb, as well as a taping of the Frozen musical on Broadway. You can check out the full lineup of Disney’s June streaming titles below.

Wednesday, June 4th

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Friday, June 6th

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes

The new season of Disney Branded Television’s Phineas and Ferb will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P — whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.

Sunday, June 8th

Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere

David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

Tuesday, June 17th

SALLY – Premiere

Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. SALLY is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.

Friday, June 20th

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. This is the story you know and love as you’ve never seen it before.

Tuesday, June 24th

Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). First three episodes launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.