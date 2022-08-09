New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Poster Highlights Galadriel

We're just under a month away from the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video and excitement for the series is building — thanks in part to a brand-new poster. On Twitter on Monday, Prime Video released a new poster for the upcoming series that highlights Galadriel. The poster features the character holding a sword as she stands in an arched building opening with the beautiful landscape stretching out behind her. You can check the poster out for yourself below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

"The Second Age is the great unfilmed story in Tolkien's entire legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance, and we felt that that was the story that deserved to be told," co-showrunner Patrick McKay said in a previously released featurette. Morfydd Clark explained that Galadriel, the Lady of Lórien by the time of The Lord of the Rings, is on a mission.

"Galadriel has been on a quest for over 1,000 years scouring Middle-earth searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil," she said. "Ultimately, she knows this danger exists, this evil has to be stopped." Payne adds that, "From the beginning we knew she couldn't do this alone every good quest needs a fellowship," suggesting the series will see Galadriel forming a band of allies to aid her in her journey.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast. It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners and lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. The series has already been renewed for a second season well ahead of its series premiere.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd.