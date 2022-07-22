New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

From today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video has released a new full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The trailer follows the show's first trailer, released during the Super Bowl, or the more recent television spot, You can watch it above. The new trailer brings some familiar iconography from J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology. Perhaps most obvious is the balrog, the beast for fire and shadow that appears in the trailer's final shot. One such creature fought Gandalf to the death in the ruins of Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring.

The trailer is also the first time that Sauron is mentioned by name in association with The Rings of Power. In the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron returned after the defeat of his master, Morgoth, in the form of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts (perhaps the mysterious figure in white seen in the trailer?). It is in this guise that Sauron convinces the Elves to forge his magic rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast.It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a second season. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.