The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2022

During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Below, you can watch the teaser, which debuted during the big game’s third quarter. The new streaming television series, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy world, will bring the Second Age of Middle-earth to life in live-action. Though the series won’t debut until September, Prime Video revealed the first look at the new series earlier this week. The show’s title reveal was an event, and several mysterious character posters followed. Prime Video has revealed only seven of the major characters’ identities since then.

The teaser is the first time fans have gotten to see The Rings of Power in motion. It offers a glimpse at how the team behind the series plans to bring the splendor of Middle-earth to life. It opens with a monologue by a hobbit — or, more specifically, a harfoot, as the showrunners previously explained. The teaser then turns to quick shots of things to come.

The teaser features several members of the show’s cast. Some of those are playing familiar characters: Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Charlie Vickers, as Halbrand, Markella Kavenagh playing a hobbit, Kip Chapman, Will Fletcher, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

The series features an ensemble cast. In full, it includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth’s Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron’s master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed . The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.