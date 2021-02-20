New WandaVision Emojis Released

✖

Spoiler warning for all of WandaVision up to this point ahead! Another week, another new episode of WandaVision has arrived on Disney+ and with it even more WandaVision emojis for Twitter users. This week's new emojis include a new look for #Wanda, reflecting her appearance in this week's Modern Family inspired episode; #TheVision, featuring Paul Bettany's hero in his traditional costume; #WandaVision, with the two together in one emoji; and, naturally, #AgnesTheNeighbor, giving Kathryn Hahn's character an emoji on her own (though not yet an emoji for her true form of villain Agatha Harkness). Check them out below from 100% Soft!

This week's episode of WandaVision offered some major revelations for viewers, revealing the identity of the mysterious aerospace engineer (it wasn't Reed Richards), showing off our first look at Monica Rambeau's super powers, and revealing Agatha Harkness fully to the world. A couple of big mysteries remain though, namely how is Vision alive? What's going on with Hayward and SWORD? What happened to the twins, Billy and Tommy, at the end of the episode? And how the heck is Marvel going to explain Evan Peters' Quicksilver?

"The first three episodes [are] meant to kind of confuse and mystify the audience, so finally somebody shows up to kind of represent the audience and tell them, more or less, what's going on. We think," star Kat Dennings said on The Drew Barrymore Show about the series. "So I'm reprising a role I played in the first two Thor movies, and Jac Schaeffer, the [WandaVision] writer, gave Darcy a whole new life, and now she kind of figures out the beginnings of this mystery...Every episode is building, and building, and building, and I don't know really what happens, but there is a massive payoff for pretty much everything in the show. So I encourage people to pay attention while they're watching."

Two episodes remain and the mystery is deeper than ever.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

