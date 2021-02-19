WandaVision Episode 7 Finally Reveals the Villain

✖

In the third episode of WandaVision, Monica Rambeau informed the entire audience watching at home that the anomaly in Westview, New Jersey was being held together by Wanda Maximoff, seemingly revealing her to be the villain of the series. Over the last few episodes, as Wanda's powers started to reveal themselves, it seemed as there was something deeper going on, and that perhaps Wanda wasn't the villain she was being made out to be. Monica said as much last week, only to be shut down by the SWORD director. Episode 7 made its debut on Friday morning and finally proved Monica right, confirming to the world that there is another force pulling Wanda's strings, and they have much more sinister intentions.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

As many theorized from the start of the series, there's more to Kathryn Hahn's Agnes than we were told. In this episode, Agnes reveals herself to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful sorceress from the pages of Marvel Comics. She's been the one behind Wanda's breakdown and entrapment of Westview, though we don't know why just yet.

Everything that Agnes has done to this point that has felt a little bit off has a reason behind it. She's been planning everything from the jump. In fact, she's the one responsible for the alternate version of Pietro appearing in Westview, throwing everyone for a loop. It's all laid out over a clever jingle at the end of Episode 7.

When Wanda goes over to Agnes' house to talk after confronting Monica, she heads down to the basement to look for her twin sons. As she goes deeper, things start to change. It almost looks like some sort of old temple or a gate to hell. This is where Agnes makes her big reveal.

"My name is Agatha Harkness," she tells Wanda while petting her pet rabbit. Her eyes glow purple and she shows off some magic similar to that of Wanda's.

Based on the eerie vibe of Agatha's basement, many are already thinking that she's either working with or for Mephisto, which seems like a logical conclusion at this point.

No matter where this all goes, Kathryn Hahn is a magical witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Wanda hasn't made the villainous turn that we'd all feared. There's plenty of reason to celebrate this week.

What did you think of WandaVision's big reveal? Let us know in the comments!