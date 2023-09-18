Nickelodeon Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Rocko's Modern Life With Extended Soundtrack Release (Exclusive)

Iconic animated series Rocko's Modern Life debuted on Nickelodeon exactly 30 years ago today on September 18, 1993, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon has partnered with Republic Records: Kids & Family to release Rocko's Modern Life: 30th Anniversary Edition, a new soundtrack album featuring the original music from the hit series. The special, 30th anniversary edition of the album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

According to Nickelodeon and Republic Records, the new release is an extended soundtrack for the series and features 11 original songs that have been added, including "Popcorn Pandemonium," "Gutterballs," as well as the show's theme song featuring B-52s members Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson on vocals.

(Photo: Republic Records/Nickeodeon)

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be sharing this music with you for the first time," series composer and former member of the B-52s Pat Irwin said in a statement. "Making this music was a high point in my career, and it was exactly what I thought making records would be like. The band was alive and on fire. Long live Rocko!"

You can check out the full track list for Rocko's Modern Life: 30th Anniversary Eidtion below. New additions are in bold.

1 Rocko's Theme

2 Snowballs

3 Jet Scream

4 Frog's Best Friend

5 Flu-In-U-Enza

6 A Sucker For The Suck-O-Matic

7 Wallaby Of The West

8 Trash-O-Madness

9 Cruisin'

10 Junk Junkies

11 Rocko's Theme (Instrumental)

12 Rocko's Theme (Remastered 2023)

13 Sand In Your Navel

14 Leap Frogs

15 Spitballs

16 Popcorn Pandemonium

17 Cabin Fever

18 Kiss Me I'm Foreign

19 Short Story

20 Commuted Sentence

21 Eyes Capades

22 Gutterballs

What is Rocko's Modern Life About?

Rocko's Modern Life debuted in 1993 and followed the life of the easily frightened immigrant wallaby, Rocko, who finds himself in a variety of dilemmas and situations in what is otherwise mundane and ordinary aspects of life. He is joined by his best friend the fat, enthusiastic steer Heffer Wolfe, the neurotic turtle Filburt, and his dog, Spunky. Next door, Rocko's neighbors are the middle-aged couple Ed Bighead, a cynical toad who hates him and Ed's wife, the friendly, compassionate, Bev. The series, which ran for four seasons and 52 episodes, was created by Joe Murray and featured the voices of Carlos Alazraqui, Mr. Lawrence, and Tom Kenny. A special, Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, debuted on Netflix in 2019.

"I'm very happy to be rejoining Rocko and my friends from O-Town again," Murray when the special was announced. "What I have found by bringing these characters back is that it's not so much about nostalgia, but a sense that they still feel relevant and fresh to me, and after twenty years, they can't wait to comment on modern life in the 21st century. They still have a lot to say."

Rocko's Modern Life: 30th Anniversary Edition is available now.