Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling is now streaming on Netflix. The film, a follow-up to the ’90s animated series on Nickelodeon, is currently planned as the last word on the characters — although there is a remote possibility that could change, according to the show’s creator. You can check out our review here, in which we say that the movie is a solid continuation that plays with a common theme of Rocko’s Modern Life: resistance to change.

Rocko’s Modern Life aired from 1993-1996 on Nickelodeon. The series followed the misadventures of Rocko, an Australian wallaby, and his friends Heffer, a cow raised by wolves, and Filburt, a neurotic turtle. In Static Cling, after being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.

“I’m very happy to be rejoining Rocko and my friends from O-Town again,” said creator and executive producer Joe Murray when the special was announced. “What I have found by bringing these characters back is that it’s not so much about nostalgia, but a sense that they still feel relevant and fresh to me, and after twenty years, they can’t wait to comment on modern life in the 21st century. They still have a lot to say.”

“Following our news about Hey Arnold! and Legends of the Hidden Temple, greenlighting a Rocko’s Modern Life TV special is another strong example of how we are bringing our library content back for both new audiences and the generation that grew up on them in the ’90s,” said Chris Viscardi, SVP, Content Development, Nickelodeon Franchise Properties. “It’s a testament to the strength and appeal of these characters that so many people have loved Nick animation for these last 25 years, and we are excited to bring them back for new stories and adventures.”

At the same time that Static Cling was announced, Netflix also announced Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, a revival of Jhonen Vazquez’s cult-favorite animated series. Written by Jhonen Vasquez, Breehn Burns, and Gary Wilson, and directed by Vasquez and Jake Wyatt, Enter the Florpus is expected to release next week on the streaming service, who acquired the rights to both films back in May.

