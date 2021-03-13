How to Watch the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

✖

After last year's awards were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards are back on schedule. The annual event will take place tonight, Saturday, March 13th, and as was the case with last year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, will include a virtual component. The show, hosted by Kenan Thompson, is expected to be broadcast live but with virtual guests but don't worry; there will still be plenty of slime as the award ceremony makes an attempt for the world's largest "Slime-ultaneous Sliming". Here's how to watch.

The Kids' Choice Awards 2021 will air on Saturday, March 13th at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr. All of those channels do require a cable subscription to be able to watch live -- and some cable subscribers may be able to watch live through their provider's app or website though it will vary by provider. For those who have cut the cord, there are some additional options. Live TV streaming services that have Nickelodeon available as part of their package will also broadcast the event live. Among those are Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, and Philo. You will want to double-check to ensure that Nickelodeon is included in your specific plan or service tier. Additionally, these viewing options are specific to the United States.

As for what viewers can expect when tuning in, there will be plenty of fan-favorite guest appearances. Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and many more are expected to appear. iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress will also present, and Justin Bieber is set to perform as well.

Among the nominations for this year's awards are Cobra Kai, Fuller House, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian, Young Sheldon and black-ish for Favorite Family TV Show, Millie Bobby Brown, Candace Cameron Bure, and Camila Mendes for Favorite Female TV Star, while Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, and Sonic the Hedgehog are among the nominees for Favorite Movie. You can check out the full list of nominees in all categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards site here.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 air tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.