How to Watch the Kids Choice Awards 2020 on Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards finally take place on Saturday, May 2nd after being postponed from their original date of March 22nd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual award show is set to look a little different this year thanks to the pandemic, something reflected in the program’s name this year Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, but even with the eagerly anticipated event taking a new approach thanks to social distancing, fans are still eager to tune in and see who -- and how -- people will be slimed. Here's how to watch.
The Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will air on Saturday, May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr. All four of those channels do require a cable subscription to be able to watch live. However, for those who have cut the cord, there are still some options. Live TV streaming services that have Nickelodeon available in their package will also broadcast the event. Among those are Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV and Philo, you will just want to check to see if Nickelodeon is included in your specific plan as some of the services do have tiers.
It's also important to note that, generally, these viewing options are specific to the United States as the awards show is not set to air live in Canada or the United Kingdom.
Despite being previously postponed and having to change up its format due to the pandemic, it's still set to be a star-studded affair. Victoria Justice will host the event with appearances scheduled from Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Kristen bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, Tom Kenny, Ellen DeGeneres, and more. The cast of Avengers: Endgame is also expected to appear while LeBron James will be honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award.
You can check out a full list of nominees for Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together below.
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All That
BUNK’D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)
Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
FILM
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
7 rings- Ariana Grande
Bad Guy- Billie Eilish
Memories- Maroon 5
Old Town Road- Lil Nas X
Sucker- Jonas Brothers
You Need To Calm Down- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
10,000 Hours- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
I Don’t Care- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
ME!- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
Old Town Road (Remix)- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sunflower- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR0comments
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
