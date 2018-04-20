Exclusive: George RR Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’ Celebrates Earth Day

Nightflyers is celebrating this weekend’s Earth Day by sharing an exclusive peek (via Boomerang) at the show’s current production slate and logo, along with a message from the showrunner, exclusively with ComicBook.com readers.

Nightflyers is based on George R.R. Martin’s novella and the 1987 film by the same name, and was ordered straight to series on SYFY. Production is currently underway in Ireland with Gretchen Mol, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eoin Macken, and more.

“When I look around our world, I wonder where we’ll be in 50 years or 75 years. How will we survive?” said Nightflyers showrunner Jeff Buhler. “Will we ever find a way to effectively protect our resources on Earth — our water, our climate, our food supply? One question I find intriguing is the sense that there is a “moral imperative” for the human race to look beyond our planet for answers. These ideas are endlessly fascinating — where would we go? How would we live out there? And then I come back to our planet and wonder, have we really earned the right to abandon what we’ve created here or do we have some responsibility to try and get things right before we spread our wings and fly into the endless sky?”

“Nightflyers digs into many of these questions — the moral right of the human race to spread itself across our solar system and potentially what an intelligent life form might think of us, should we manage to make contact,” Buhler added. “There is an aspirational aspect to the show but also a cautionary aspect as well. Humans tend to be ego-centric. We assume the earth is ours and all other planets should be as well. I’m not convinced the rest of the universe sees us that way.”

Per its official description, Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain – in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

Nightflyers is currently in production for a release in Fall 2018 on SYFY.