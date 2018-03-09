‘Once Upon a Time’: Prince Naveen Debuts in New Clip

A new prince has arrived on Once Upon a Time!

When Mekia Cox first appeared on the ABC series as Princess Tiana from Disney’s Princess and the Frog, fans knew it was only a matter of time before her love interest would pop onto the scene. After months of anticipation, Naveen is finally ready for his debut.

TVLine exclusively released a clip from tonight’s new episode, “A Taste of the Heights” where Tiana comes face to face with her future love, portrayed by Jeff Pierre. Sadly, things don’t go well for the potential couple right away.

In the episode, it’s the day of Tiana’s coronation to become the next queen but a problem caused by Dr. Facilier makes her take a perilous trip through the Bayou. While on her quest she runs into the ever-confident Naveen, and a hunt for a dangerous creature takes a turn no one is expecting.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Sabine reconnects with an old friend whose plans could get in the way of her future. Meanwhile, Rogers and Weaver’s investigation into a Blind Witch (played by Chilton Crane) leads them to make a discovery about The Coven.

While many fans have been excited to see Naveen arrive on Once Upon a Time, this episode does come with a grain of salt. ABC chose not to renew the show for an eighth season, meaning that the show will end this spring. In all likelihood, Naveen is the final Disney character joining the series.

Over the course of the final ten episodes, many of the original Once Upon a Time characters will be popping in and out for a sort of farewell tour as the series finale looms.

Once Upon a Time airs on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC. “A Taste of the Heights” will air tonight, followed by the 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD.

