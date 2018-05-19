‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Accidentally Spoiled The Series Finale

Once Upon a Time star Rebecca Mader, who played Zelena-slash-Kelly West, accidentally spoiled the series’ finale before the last episode aired Friday on ABC.

“Someone asked me at the convention, ‘If you could write the finale, what would it be?’ And I hadn’t read it yet, even though it was in my inbox,” Mader told EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m like, ‘You know what I want? I want all the people from all the realms to come together, and all the old cast, and all the new cast, and we all just move to Storybrooke, and we all live happily ever after, and we all just get on,’” Mader said.

The crowd loved the actress’ idea, but Mader was unaware she accurately predicted the series’ final show.

“Then I read the script, I’m like, ‘They’re going to think I knew this,’” Mader said with a laugh.

“That’s what I wanted. I wanted everybody from everywhere to come together, because we’ve been to so many worlds, and so many realms, I’ve been all over the bloody place. I just wanted to put everyone together, and I just really wanted us to all move in, and have a good time.”

Once Upon a Time‘s happily ever after played out as Mader wanted in ‘Leaving Storybrooke’ when Regina, the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), cast a love-powered Dark Curse to unite all realms in Storybrooke so no one would ever be separated again. Ultimately, the realms were brought together and Regina was crowned leader as The Good Queen.

Mader’s Zelena, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, goes without a happy ending of her own — but the actress doesn’t mind the lack of finality for her character.

“Really, to me, the finale isn’t about what happens to Zelena, it’s more about the Evil Queen becoming the Good Queen, which was the journey of the show,” Mader said.

“I’m just a big fan of Lana’s character. To go from being the Evil Queen to the Good Queen in that coronation that we did, I just think is a pretty spectacular 180.”

Mader recently shared with EW her idea for a spinoff, which would find Zelena and Parrilla’s Regina in New York — as cops.

“We’re still Zelena and Regina, it’s like Cagney and Lacey, bit of a reboot, but it’s still got a magical element, because by day, we’re like badass cops and we go around and we get like drug dealers and bad guys, but then by night, it’s like the capes come on and I’m the Wicked Witch and she’s the Evil Queen, and we just doodle around Manhattan,” Mader said.

“She’s on the back of my broomstick. The flying monkey. We just get rid of all of the bad guys, like a superhero movie. Then, during the day, we’re bickering because we got each other’s Starbucks order wrong.”

“I mean, it literally writes itself,” Mader added. “I would watch that, but not like a full-on drama, drama; it would have to be a dreamed because we’re both so ridiculous and funny in real life that we’d have to throw in some of that stupidity into the show.”

Once Upon a Time concluded its seven-year run Friday after 155 episodes on ABC.