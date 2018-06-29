‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Emilie de Ravin Pregnant With Second Baby

Emilie de Ravin is expecting baby number two. The Once Upon a Time star announced her and boyfriend Eric Bilitch’s upcoming bundle of joy on social media Friday with a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

Coming this fall…Baby boy makes 4! Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister! 👩🏼🧔🏻👧🏼👶🏼💙 @ericbilitch #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner pic.twitter.com/qKgR1WCoNI — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) June 29, 2018

“Coming this fall…Baby boy makes 4! Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister!” de Ravin captioned her post.

The baby boy will be the couple’s first son together; they welcomed daughter Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch, 2, in March 2016.

“Baby Boy de Ravin-Bilitch coming soon!!” Bilitch wrote on a re-post of the photo.

Director Bilitch and the former Lost actress got engaged in July 2016, a few months after Vera was born. The Australian actress announced the news in an Instagram post that showed off a shiny engagement ring.

Bilitch and de Ravin seem to be enjoying parenthood, with both parents celebrating Vera’s second birthday earlier this year on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite human! I hope you never cease to be as fascinated with the world as you are now. I love you, Vera!” Bilitch wrote beneath a collage of photos.

On her own post, de Ravin captioned a snapshot of Vera holding a purple balloon: “Happy 2nd Birthday Vera! You’re such an incredible, beautiful little person & the brightest of lights. Your smile constantly melts my heart. I’m so lucky to be your Mum & I learn so much from you every single day. I love you more than words can ever say … always & forever xoxo.”

De Ravin appeared on the series finale of Once Upon a Time this spring, even though her character (Belle French) was written off at the start of season 7 after being one of the main characters for seasons 1 through 6.

Once co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz revealed in March that de Ravin would be returning with three of her former co-stars who were also axed from the show, Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas.

“Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible,” Kitsis and Horowitz said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

ABC announced in February that Once Upon a Time would end after season 7, with Kitsis and Horowitz hinting that “familiar faces from the first six years would return in the finale.”

