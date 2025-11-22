One of Netflix’s Biggest TV Shows May Have Secretly Been Renewed for More Episodes

It looks like there might be a season 4 on the horizon for this Netflix original, based on the novel by author Matthew Quirk. The premise was an interesting one, hooking viewers and leaving them wanting more. However, it looked like there would be no more, and that the third season was likely its final one. But showrunner Shawn Ryan seems to have worked some magic to bring it back, and audiences couldn’t be more excited about the fact.

While technically, a fourth season of The Night Agent has not yet been officially ordered, the writers’ room is up and running, ready to bring it back to life. The first season was filmed in Vancouver, with Seasons 2 and 3 shot in New York, Türkiye, and Thailand. Season 4 was left up in the air due to tax credit and filming location intricacies. But The Night Agent seems to have gotten the credit it needs to bring viewers back for more as it gears up to bring its story to LA, a whopping $31 million, seemingly secured by showrunner Shawn Ryan.

When And What Can We Expect From Season 4?

The Night Agent is a fun and fast-paced thriller that centers around a low-level FBI agent, recruited into the secretive Night Action group, who finds himself working in the basement of the White House. His job? Manning a phone that never rings, until one night it does, kicking off a conspiracy that no one saw coming—leading all the way to the Oval Office and those running it. Each season tells a new story, keeping the narrative fresh and exciting. The new setting will be a good one for the show, reinvigorating the storyline that viewers have come to know and love. The Night Agent is your typical pulpy spy thriller, a good time if you don’t look too deeply, with something to offer most viewers. “It’s popcorn fare, easy to marathon, and fun to play along as Peter and Rose try to untangle the most convoluted conspiracy since The Terminal List,” says James Field of Pajiba, while Miles Surrey of The Ringer stated, “If Netflix is making a serious bid to replace cable for the next generation, then The Night Agent is the streamer’s answer to 24: a taut thriller that splits the difference between a trashy airport novel and more sophisticated genre fare.” Season 4 will likely be more of the same—a fun, action-filled spy drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

While there’s no set premiere date for Season 3, Season 4 does seem like it’ll be up and running soon, with the streamer likely sticking to the annual release schedule it set up for the series. Season 2 was shot between February and July of 2024, with a drop date of January 2025. The third season was then filmed from February to July of 2025 and is expected to premiere in January of 2026.

