Netflix’s Hit Returning TV Show Is a Reminder To Watch This 10/10 Thriller on Streaming

Netflix is home to so many hit shows, and one of the streamer’s greatest titles has just returned for its third season. A top-notch political thriller, The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a newly appointed United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom who must manage numerous international crises in addition to her turbulent personal life. Through three seasons, The Diplomat has delivered riveting drama as Russell’s character negotiates with government officials and struggles in her marriage to former U.S. ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Now more than ever, fans of the Netflix series should take the time to watch Russell’s best show: a political thriller with many similar qualities to The Diplomat.

Russell headlined FX’s The Americans from 2013 to 2018, portraying Elizabeth Jennings, a Russian KGB officer who leads a double life with her fellow spy and husband Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) in 1980s Washington D.C. A winner of four Emmy awards, the spy thriller brilliantly doubles as a family drama over the course of its six seasons. The Americans has earned widespread critical acclaim, and now is the perfect moment for fans of The Diplomat to discover this exceptional TV show.

The Americans Is a Genuine TV Masterpiece

Image Courtesy of FX

Over a decade ago, The Americans rose to prominence thanks to its gripping suspense and compelling drama. Hiding in plain sight proves to be a challenging and perilous task for Philip and Elizabeth, as their undercover work in the U.S. frequently endangers their lives and threatens to compromise their secrecy. The pair’s high-stakes missions test their morality and allegiance to their country, leading to numerous surprising twists and shocking outcomes. In addition to The Americans‘ intense spy plot, the show impressively spotlights Philip and Elizabeth’s family life. Their two children initially aren’t aware of their parents’ double lives, and Philip and Elizabeth’s efforts to keep their family together amid their unconventional circumstances make for a fascinating story arc.

Outside of Philip and Elizabeth, The Americans features many more interesting characters in the U.S. government and the KGB. The Jenningses’ FBI agent neighbor, Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), serves as a friendly adversary for the main characters, while various Soviet embassy officials and KGB handlers play a significant role in the narrative. The Americans paints an intricate portrait of tensions during the Cold War’s later years from both a personal and a broad perspective. Regarded as one of the best period drama series of all time, The Americans explores its setting’s political climate and develops characters with incredible poise.

Fans of The Diplomat Will Love The Americans

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Anyone who enjoys The Diplomat‘s blend of international politics and interpersonal drama will be enthralled by The Americans. Kate Wyler’s personal turmoil involving her unstable marriage in The Diplomat somewhat mirrors the obstacles Philip and Elizabeth Jennings face in The Americans. Moreover, conflicts between nations play a pivotal part in both shows. As intense thrillers with a strong focus on family and relationships, the two shows deliver captivating plot threads that easily keep viewers hooked. All in all, The Diplomat‘s story doesn’t quite stack up to The Americans‘ meticulous buildup and satisfying payoffs. So, fans of the outstanding Netflix series have to stream The Americans.

The Americans is available to stream on Hulu.

