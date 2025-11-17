One of the Best Comedies of the 2010s Finally Returns To Streaming

Fans of 2010s TV can finally stream one of the decade’s best comedy shows after it finally returned to streaming. The decade was a definitive era for TV, with the dominance of shows like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things capturing massive global audiences and redefining mainstream television. On the comedy and sitcom front, TV viewers couldn’t get enough of BoJack Horseman, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community, and another landmark series that has been pretty difficult to rewatch these past few months – at least until now.

Two months after it stopped streaming on Netflix and disappeared from streaming altogether, The Good Place is finally easy to watch again. All four seasons of the hit NBC sitcom, created by comedy genius Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), started streaming on Peacock on November 17th. Across 53 episodes on NBC from 2016 until 2020, the beloved series told the story of Eleanor Shellstrop, a self-absorbed and morally corrupt saleswoman who dies and finds herself in a heaven-like afterlife thanks to a case of mistaken identity. Determined to stay there and not be moved to the Bad Place, she attempts to hide her morally imperfect past behavior and become a more ethical person.

The Good Place Is a Peak 2010s Comedy That Still Holds Up Today

Nearly a decade has passed since The Good Place first premiered on NBC, but the comedy is just as great today as it was back then. The series was a perfect product of the time, exemplifying the genre’s move towards innovative, genre-bending shows with a more serialized narrative with significant plot twists more typical of a drama. The Good Place also managed to stand out in a crowded field of programming thanks to it being both hilariously entertaining and genuinely moving, the series serving as an examination of the human condition that tackled thought-provoking existential themes, including questions of morality, the search for meaning, and the consequences of actions.

The Good Place became a hallmark of the Peak TV era of the 2010s, with its compelling story and amazing cast of characters making it a relentlessly good show that is an easy binge-watch today. During its four-season run, the series racked up 13 Emmy nominations, received a Peabody Award for its contributions to entertainment in 2019, and secured an exceptional 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated of Schur’s programs. Two seasons, Seasons 2 and 4, even earned the rare 100% perfect critic score, and the series averaged a 90% audience rating.

What’s New on Peacock?

The Good Place joined Peacock’s streaming lineup following a wave of other arrivals earlier in the month. Subscribers looking to stream more hit TV can now watch Season 2 of both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place, new episodes of the two shows joining Peacock weekly a day after their NBC debuts. On the movie front, the original Jurassic Park trilogy, Matilda, and Zero Dark Thirty are all also streaming.

