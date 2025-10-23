Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2025

There’s only about a week left in the month of October, which means it’s time for all the major streaming services to start turning the attention of their subscribers to the month ahead. Peacock is one of those services getting a head start on November, having just released its monthly newsletter to inform us of all the movies and TV arriving in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After adding Jurassic World Rebirth at the end of October, Peacock will begin November with the arrival of dozens of new movies, including the original Jurassic Park trilogy, every Men in Black movie, and multiple Despicable Me titles.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s November additions below!

November 1st

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Midway (1976)

Minions

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Walking Tall

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

November 2nd

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)

November 3rd

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)

November 4th

America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

November 5th

Inside

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

November 6th

All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. As every parent’s worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvine’s seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered.

Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary

November 7th

Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)

November 8th

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

November 10th

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2

The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2

November 11th

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8

November 12th

Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)

November 13th

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish takes her three real-life best friends, Sparkle, Selena and Shermona, on a once-in-a-lifetime trip through the continent of Africa. On the itinerary are connecting with their ancestors, immersing themselves in cultural traditions, sharing secrets and dancing the nights away. From the urban metropolis of Cape Town to the lush greenery of Victoria Falls and the white sand beaches of Zanzibar, the ladies push their personal boundaries to the limit as adventure, romance and personal growth unfold.

November 15th

The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)

November 16th

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)

November 17th

BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

November 18th

Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

November 19th

A Thousand And One

November 20th

A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expend4bles

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

November 21st

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

November 22nd

Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

November 24th

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)

November 26th

Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)

November 28th

The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)

November 30th

Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)