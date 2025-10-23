Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2025

There’s only about a week left in the month of October, which means it’s time for all the major streaming services to start turning the attention of their subscribers to the month ahead. Peacock is one of those services getting a head start on November, having just released its monthly newsletter to inform us of all the movies and TV arriving in the coming weeks.
After adding Jurassic World Rebirth at the end of October, Peacock will begin November with the arrival of dozens of new movies, including the original Jurassic Park trilogy, every Men in Black movie, and multiple Despicable Me titles.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s November additions below!
November 1st
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Midway (1976)
Minions
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Walking Tall
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
November 2nd
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)
November 3rd
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)
November 4th
America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)
St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
November 5th
Inside
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
November 6th
All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. As every parent’s worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvine’s seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered.
Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary
November 7th
Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)
November 8th
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
November 10th
The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2
The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2
November 11th
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8
November 12th
Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)
November 13th
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish takes her three real-life best friends, Sparkle, Selena and Shermona, on a once-in-a-lifetime trip through the continent of Africa. On the itinerary are connecting with their ancestors, immersing themselves in cultural traditions, sharing secrets and dancing the nights away. From the urban metropolis of Cape Town to the lush greenery of Victoria Falls and the white sand beaches of Zanzibar, the ladies push their personal boundaries to the limit as adventure, romance and personal growth unfold.
November 15th
The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)
November 16th
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)
November 17th
BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.
November 18th
Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
November 19th
A Thousand And One
November 20th
A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expend4bles
Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
November 21st
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
November 22nd
Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)
November 24th
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)
November 26th
Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)
November 28th
The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)
November 30th
Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)