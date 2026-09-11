One of the Best Crime Movies of the ’90s Officially Headed to TV, And It’s Actually a Sequel

One of the quintessential ’90s action movies is returning as a TV series. Since the dawn of television, stations have tried to fill their airwaves with recognizable IP. In 1949, the Hopalong Cassidy films were cut into television episodes. After their success, producers would end up making 40 original episodes for the series. The Odd Couple, a TV series based on Neil Simon’s play of the same name, premiered on TV just two years after the original film in 1970. In recent memory, movies like 12 Monkeys, Lethal Weapon, and even Alien have made the leap to television. AMC has had massive success with its adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, based on the same book as the hit ’90s film with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Even indie darling Fargo has been reimagined for the small screen. Not one to let a successful formula slip by, AMC is returning to ’90s nostalgia for its next movie to TV adaptation. For AMC, the little hand said it was time to rock n’ roll.

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Point Break is coming to TV thanks to AMC according to a report in Variety. The greenlit, eight-episode series will take place more than 30 years after the original film. Dave Kalstein, whose credits include work on Treadstone, Quantico, and NCIS: Los Angeles, will write and executive produce alongside Halt and Catch Fire‘s Christopher C. Rogers. The sequel series will follow a new heist crew with connections to the Ex-Presidents from the original film. To get an edge on the thieves, the FBI recruits a mysterious former professional surfer with a troubled past to infiltrate the group. The production is set to shoot in early 2027.

Point of Regular Return

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Released in the summer of 1991, Point Break follows rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah, played by Keanu Reeves, as he goes undercover in a surfers’ alcove to find a suspected group of bank robbers amongst the beach bums. Dubbed the Ex-Presidents for the masks they wear, the gang is chasing the thrills of an endless summer by bankrolling it with stolen cash. Utah must get close to the leader, Bodhi, played by Patrick Swayze, while also learning to surf from Lori Petty’s Tyler, a local with connections to Bodhi and his crew. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow with a script written by James Cameron, the movie is filled with over-the-top energy, intense performances, and highly quotable moments. Supporting arcs like Gary Busey as Utah’s partner and mentor, Angelo Pappas, give the film a layer of institutional insanity that it needs to make all of these loyalty struggles fit.

This isn’t the first time Point Break has been remade. In 2015, there was a complete reboot of the film that arrived to dismal reviews and a disappointing US box office. One of the mistakes the film made may be happening again, though. The original smartly made Johnny Utah a non-surfer. Learning the culture was part of the film. The reboot decided that before becoming an FBI agent, Utah should have a background in extreme sports. It made no sense and the movie suffered. The TV show appears to be heading down that dangerous path by having its lead be a former surfer with a mysterious background. It just doesn’t seem as fun as having a hard-nosed FBI agent have to learn to surf.

Before that tragic attempt at a comeback, another adaptation lasted for over a decade onstage in Los Angeles. Point Break Live! was a parody of the film that invited an unrehearsed audience member on stage to fill the shoes of Johnny Utah. The joke worked whether the audience member knew every line or just wanted to read off cue cards with a bad Keanu impression. The most famous remake, though, doesn’t carry the Point Break name. In 2001, the action world was changed forever when The Fast and the Furious hit screens. The franchise would go on to become one of the biggest blockbuster series in film, but its first entry was a beat-for-beat lift of Point Break. An undercover cop falls for someone connected to the criminal enterprise he’s supposed to be investigating and comes under the influence of its enigmatic leader before eventually letting him go free. This is not what Gary Busey meant when he shouted, “Utah, get me two!”

Point Break was revolutionary in redefining what an action movie could be in 1991. It’s impossible not to see its influence on countless other projects. You can find pieces of Point Break‘s DNA in movies like Michael Mann’s Heat or TV series like Animal Kingdom. The original is beloved because of the relationship between Johnny Utah and Bodhi. If the new show can capture that spirit as well as imitators like The Fast and the Furious, we may have a winner.