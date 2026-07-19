35 Years Ago, Keanu Reeves Fans Had the Best Movie Weekend of All Time

Today, it’s actually pretty common to see an actor have multiple projects releasing close to one another — Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson are examples of that in 2026. However, this also happened back in the early ’90s, and with an actor who would become one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. Before Keanu Reeves fully matured professionally and became famous for franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, he had a weekend where he was featured in two completely different movies from one another. In July 1991, he was an FBI agent chasing criminals with an obsession for adrenaline, but he was also a teenager who had to deal with robots and a trip through time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And that period is one of the most interesting phases of the actor’s career. At the time, he wasn’t the action star people know today, much less the symbol he would become decades later. Thirty-five years ago, he was still figuring out his place in Hollywood, and by coincidence, theaters ended up showing that maybe the answer was: anywhere.

How Keanu Reeves Fans Had Fun in July 1991

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

At that time, as already mentioned, Reeves didn’t have even half of the reputation he has today. Still, he already had some fans because of acclaimed movies like River’s Edge and Parenthood, for example. Then, on July 12, Point Break arrived, an action thriller that put him in the role of Johnny Utah, an FBI agent sent to investigate a series of robberies committed by criminals wearing masks of former U.S. presidents. It would basically be a standard police movie from that era, right? But this feature explored much more than that, focusing on the relationship between Utah and Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), the leader of a group of surfers who live chasing extreme experiences. The story has many chases and sports, but it is really about the attraction to danger, as Utah finds himself torn between his duty and his curiosity about the lifestyle he is investigating.

But why was this such a big deal for Reeves fans? Well, while there was already a new movie of his playing in theaters, one week later, on July 19, another one arrived — and it was completely different from the previous one. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure had already become a very popular success since its release in 1989, so its sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, brought back his character Ted Logan, an extremely optimistic teenager who is completely unprepared for practically any situation. And in this second film, he and Bill (Alex Winter) have to face robotic versions of themselves, find a way to escape death, and save the future.

One weekend followed by another — Reeves was on screen twice, and in two completely different ways. On one side, a serious action movie; on the other, a funny and entertaining sci-fi adventure. And at that time, very few actors could appear in two releases so close together without one character overshadowing the other, especially someone who was still building his career in the industry.

Image Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Hollywood wasn’t quite sure where to place Reeves. He had a different look from the traditional leading men of that era, along with an acting style that didn’t always follow the most obvious path. He could play a funny character without turning everything into something that existed only for laughs, or an action hero without becoming an unstoppable powerhouse in the vein of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. And that quality appears strongly in both productions: in Point Break, his character believes he is in control, only to realize he is actually becoming involved with the very world he was supposed to fight against; and in Bill & Ted 2, his character is naive, but never someone who is annoying because of it.

This particular quality became one of the defining traits of his career, especially because even his most famous characters tend to work due to the vulnerability behind them: Neo, for example, is not just the chosen one; John Wick is not just a revenge machine; Constantine is not just a cynical supernatural investigator. Even though much of that comes from the scripts and the characters’ established traits, Reeves is the one who brings that to life on screen. It feels like he is always trying to understand that world before really stepping in and mastering it. And seeing that happen in the same month was incredible for any fan of his work.

How Did These Two Movies Help Keanu Reeves’ Career?

Image Courtesy of Orion Pictures/20th century studios

First of all, neither of the two 1991 movies were major commercial successes. Point Break reached around US$83.5 million worldwide, which was a positive result, but it was nowhere near the action blockbusters of its time like Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey reached around US$38 million worldwide, which was not an absolute success, but it also wasn’t a complete failure. However, these are films that became much more appreciated over time, to the point where Point Break became a cult classic (and one of Kathryn Bigelow’s most remembered works), while the Bill & Ted sequel started being viewed as a much more interesting film as the years went by.

But why do these two features, despite following completely different paths, represent one of the best demonstrations of what made Reeves catch the public’s attention so early? Because he never seemed like he was trying to prove that he was only one specific thing. We know the movies that would eventually turn the actor into a big star, but more than three decades ago, none of that was guaranteed. He could have been seen only as the funny and clueless guy who won over a generation, or as a young actor interested in more dramatic and less commercial projects — but he wasn’t. .

It’s no coincidence that when Jan de Bont began casting Speed, for example, he chose the actor to play Jack Traven because he had specifically seen his work in Point Break. The idea was to bet on an action protagonist who wasn’t just a figure of physical strength, but someone with a more accessible and human energy. It’s a combination of spontaneity, naturalism, and sincerity that makes him stand out.

So, what can be summarized from all of this is that before becoming the icon he is today, Reeves was a surprise. And starting with that weekend in July 1991, fans got to see exactly why.

Point Break is available to stream on Peacock, while Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey is available on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!