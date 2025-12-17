One of the Best Video Game Adaptations Just Returned To Prime Video With a New Season (And It’s an Streaming Hit)

Video game adaptations are notoriously hit-or-miss. While many have been panned by critics and fans alike as massively underwhelming disappointments, others, like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, have been massive hits, and one of the best just returned to screens. Less than a year after wrapping its record-breaking first season, Prime Video’s hit video game adaptation series is back for Season 2, and it’s an instant streaming hit.



Fallout set a new gold standard for video game adaptations when it debuted last year, and its second season is already proving to be just as successful. The series, starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten in an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series, returned for Season 2 on December 16th and is already taking over the streaming charts. The show currently ranks No. 3 on Prime Video worldwide, per FlixPatrol, only falling behind The Summer I Turned Pretty and Maxton Hall – The World Between Us.

Fallout Season 2 Debuts With a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Fallout has been a massive breakout hit for Prime Video, even becoming one of the platform’s most-watched shows ever throughout its first season. Lauded as one of the best video game adaptations ever and earning “Best Adaptation” at The Game Awards 2024, the show has managed to faithfully capture everything that fans love about the game, from the dark, satirical humor to the retro-futuristic style, while maintaining an extremely compelling story that gets both fans and newcomers hooked.

After Season 1 earned high praise from fans and critics alike with equal 93% Rotten Tomatoes scores, Season 2 is already following that success. In addition to the show being back on the streaming charts, Season 2 debuted with a perfect 100% critics’ score, though that has since dropped slightly to 98%, and a 96% audience rating. Season 2 is being described as bigger and bolder than Season 1 as Fallout expands into the game’s New Vegas lore.

ComicBook’s Cade Onder gave Season 2 a 4.5 out of 5, writing that “it manages to come back and push things forward in exciting ways by layering the existing mysteries created in Season 1, formulating new ones, and deepening all of the characters we’ve come to love.” Tell-Tale TV’s Chris Gallardo called Season 2 a “bombshell of a success” that is “bigger, bolder, and gorier with its calculated, connected storytelling to New Vegas.” Rotem Rusak wrote for Nerdist, “Through incredible performances, well-woven relationships, and the daring to impact canon and move it forward, Fallout season two yet again proves that successful adaptations are possible.”

Will There Be a Fallout Season 3?

Yes! Just a month after the series debut, Prime Video renewed Fallout for a third season. Writing is currently underway for Season 3, which is set to begin filming in summer 2026.



Only one episode of Fallout Season 2 is currently available to stream. The season is set to premiere new episodes on Wednesdays leading into the Season 2 finale on February 4th.

