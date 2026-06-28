One of the Greatest Cancelled Sci-Fi Shows of All Time is Coming to Tubi Completely Free

A great cancelled sci-fi TV show is coming back to streaming, and the best news is that it will be free to watch. One of the best things about the world of streaming services is that older shows return for people to watch at their own leisure, whether that means watching favorite episodes anytime a person wants or binge-watching them in their entirety. This is happening now for a beloved show that debuted on the old Sci Fi Channel (now SYFY), and Sliders is now not only coming to streaming, but will be completely free to watch on Tubi.

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All five seasons of Sliders are coming to Tubi on July 1st, 26 years after it was cancelled.

Why Sliders Is Still Worth Watching Today

Image Courtesy of Sci Fi Channel

Sliders debuted on Fox in 1995. It ran there for three years and then ended up cancelled. The Sci Fi Channel picked it up and ran it for two more seasons before ending its run in 2000. Created by Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss, Sliders follows a group of accidental dimension travelers who end up lost in the multiverse, trying to find their way back home to their own Earth. Jerry O’Connell (Stand By Me) is the lead, Quinn Mallory, a brilliant graduate student who invented the device to open wormholes to different Earths in the multiverse. The rest of the main cast includes John Rhys-Davies, Sabrina Lloyd, and Cleavant Derricks.

The show was similar to the cult favorite sci-fi series Quantum Leap, where each episode took the cast into a new version of Earth to have a unique adventure. While Quantum Leap kept things focused on the main Earth, with the main character trying to help change something for one single person, this show presented alternate versions of Earth where the past worked out in different ways. On various episodes of Sliders, they ended up on an Earth where Britain won the American Revolution, dinosaurs never went extinct, and worlds where environmental disasters massively changed the world.

It should be noted that Sliders ended its five-season run with a cliffhanger. In the final moments of the series finale, the group of Sliders jumps through a portal, hoping they have finally made it back to their original Earth. However, they ended up in a world where they were celebrities, meaning they still hadn’t made it back to their Earth. There are worse cliffhangers, and while they never got back to their Earth, ending the series with them as beloved celebrities on an Earth that worships them was fitting.

However, this was also a darker ending, as the Seer told them the next jump would be their last, and they would all die. Did this mean the next jump would be to Prime Earth, or that they would never make it home? No one will ever know, but the fun was getting to this point. Now, everyone can either revisit Sliders or discover it for the first time on Tubi.

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