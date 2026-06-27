Every Season of The Best Ghostbusters Series is About to Stream Totally Free

The best Ghostbusters TV series is coming to streaming, and the best news is that it will be free to watch when it arrives. Ghostbusters has been one of the most beloved sci-fi comedy franchises since the original movie came out in 1984. There was one sequel in 1989, and then three more movies arrived decades later with Ghostbusters (2016), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). However, on top of the movies, there were also television cartoons, first with The Real Ghostbusters from 1986 to 1991 and then Extreme Ghostbusters in 1997. The better of the two was The Real Ghostbusters, and fans can relive it starting in July for free.

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The first five seasons of The Real Ghostbusters are coming to Tubi on July 15th. This means all those seasons will be available to stream free of charge.

Why The Real Ghostbusters Still Stands Up Today

Image Courtesy of ABC

The Real Ghostbusters premiered on ABC television in 1986, the same year that the first movie hit theaters, and followed the team as they captured ghosts running loose in their town. Harold Ramis (Venkman) and Dan Aykroyd (Stantz) created the animated series, and it brought in all four Ghostbusters from the movie: Venkman, Stantz, Spengler, and Zeddemore. Joining them was their secretary, Melnitz, and a mascot ghost named Slimer. The show was named The Real Ghostbusters to avoid confusion with the Filmation Ghostbusters cartoon series, which had nothing to do with the movie franchise.

The series lasted for seven seasons, with the fourth season changing the name to Slimer! and the Real Ghostbusters and adding an extra 30-minutes featuring three Slimer shorts after the main Ghostbusters episode. The series had a total of 147 episodes. However, for Tubi subscribers, this includes only the first five seasons, which include 122 episodes.

What fans can expect is to watch Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, and Slimer as they battle ghosts, monsters, and supernatural threats in New York City. While fans loved the Ghostbusters movies, it was this animated series that helped make the franchise a phenomenon, spawning the Kenner action figure line, as well as other toys that made Ghostbusters a huge part of an entire generation’s childhood. There are also some big names in the voice cast. Frank Welker (Fred Jones from Scooby-Doo) voiced Stantz and Slimer, among other minor characters. Dave Coulier (Full House) voiced Venkman starting in Season 3. Arsenio Hall voiced Zeddemore in the first three seasons. Maurice LaMarche (Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget) voiced Spengler.

This is also perfect timing for The Real Ghostbusters to start streaming for free on Tubi. 2026 is the 40th anniversary of the animated series, and Hasbro is celebrating the anniversary with new toys and collectibles. Mondo is even expanding its 1:12-scale Real Ghostbusters figure collection with collector packs. There is also a new animated series coming in 2027 called Ghostbusters: Night Shift, which will air on Netflix from Sony.

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