Only Murders In The Building Adds 2 Doctor Whos & 2 Harry Potter Favorites to Cast

After five seasons of solving murders in the Big Apple, Hulu’s hit series Only Murders In The Building is officially changing things up in a major way. The Season 5 finale of Only Murders In The Building previously confirmed that the setting for the beloved comedy is officially shifting its scenery. Though the entire show at this point had been set in New York City, the upcoming sixth season of the Emmy-winning show will leap across the pond and be set against the backdrop of London. As a result, the show will need to populate its cast with locals to share the screen with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, and the names they’ve confirmed are great.

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With production gearing up to start soon, Only Murders In The Building has officially announced its new cast for Season 6, which includes two former Doctor Whos. Hulu has confirmed that not only are previous Doctors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker joining the cast of the series, but they’ll appear alongside other notable UK stars, including Bridgerton and Derry Girls‘ Nicola Coughlan, Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent, comedian Richard Ayoade, plus Adrian Lukis and The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Kathryn Hunter.

Two Former Doctor Whos Join Only Murders in the Building Season 6

Though there was no confirmation about who any of these newcomers will be playing in Only Murders in the Building, the idea that both the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors may very well share the screen is an exciting one for fans. Despite plenty of crossovers in the Doctor Who franchise where various iterations of the character have interacted and been forced to team up to defeat a common foe, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker versions have never actually met (though the latter didn’t regenerate into the former back in 2022). As a result, fans will almost certainly hope to see them share the screen in some form.

Tennant and Whittaker potentially sharing scenes together as former Doctor Who stars is exciting already, but for fans of the long-running sci-fi series, the crossover in Only Murders in the Building may be the only place for such a thing for quite a while. It was just confirmed last week that the series is in a bit of trouble. The BBC has already confirmed that this year’s planned Doctor Who Christmas Special has been cancelled, and that showrunner Russell T. Davies has departed the series (leaving the show on a cliffhanger ending).

At this point, it remains to be seen when a new take on Doctor Who may finally appear on television at all, especially after the partnership with Disney ended. As a result, seeing two former Doctors on a totally unrelated show and seemingly playing characters nothing like their versions from the series may be the closest fans get to scratching any kind of Doctor Who itch for quite a while.

As for Only Murders in the Building, the series has already confirmed who the victim will be in the upcoming season, with the Season 5 finale seemingly hinting at Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning being the center of the mystery in the series. The series teased a big mystery in the UK which apparently led to her death, setting the stage for the show to make its way to London for Season 6.

Given the success of Only Murders in the Building, it remains to be seen if this will be the final season of the show. There’s been no indication that the show is even close to ending, but it’s worth noting how uncommon it is for streaming TV shows to make a run this long anyway. That said, if the series were on the verge of concluding, one assumes they wouldn’t leave the building for the last batch of episodes. Time will tell.

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