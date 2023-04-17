Only Murders in the Building Stars Confirm They Aren't in Season 3 (Exclusive)

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production, and it will see the return of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as well as the exciting addition of Meryl Streep. The first season featured Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan as Teddy Dimas and Jan, respectively, and both characters ended up in jail. While Lane and Ryan did each appear in three more episodes in Season 2, it doesn't look like they'll be showing up again in Season 3. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the duo for their new movie, Beau Is Afraid, and we asked about Season 3 AKA "the Meryl Streep season."

"Only Meryl in the Building," Lane joked. "Only Meryl in the Building," Ryan repeated. "Well, no, I am not. No," Lane said of Season 3. "No," Ryan also confirmed. "I've been doing a play, so I've not been able to be a part of it, but my character is probably in jail by now, so I don't... Maybe in a future season," Lane added. "I'm still in jail, too," Ryan replied. "You're still in jail. Well then, we should meet in jail," Lane joked. "We should try... We should," Ryan said. "And then plot against them, don't you think? ... Well, let's pitch that," Lane suggested. "See if Meryl joins us, Season 4, in jail," Ryan concluded.

What Will Happen in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," series co-creator, John Hoffman previously said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman continued. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

What Is Beau Is Afraid About?

From Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommar, comes a surrealist black comedy-horror about Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), "a mild-mannered man riddled by paranoia, who confronts his worst fears on an epic journey to his hometown for his mother's funeral." In addition to Ryan and Lane, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Julia Antonelli, Richard Kind, and Patti LuPone.

Beau Is Afraid is now playing in select theaters and will release worldwide on April 21st.