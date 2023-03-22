Steve Martin and Selena Gomez Tease Epic Wedding for Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building is returning for a third season and the first trailer for the new episodes of the Hulu series teases one major guest star: Meryl Streep. The new season will also feature the return of the show's leads, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. This week, Martin took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the production, including pictures of Gomez in a wedding dress. Martin shared a photo of himself with his co-star as well as a picture of Gomez with Short.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned one photo. "Turns out this happened, too," he captioned his next post. You can check out the photos in the tweets below:

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

In addition to many Father of the Bride jokes in the comments, many are speculating on who Gomez's future spouse could be. In the show's first season, Mabel was romantically involved with Oscar Torres (Aaron Dominguez) and then she had a romance with Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne) in the second season. You can check out Martin's posts below:



The official account for Only Murders in the Building also teased a wedding episode and shared a photo of Gomez in the dress. The caption is a quote from Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings."

but it's over

then you're drivin' me home

and it kinda comes out as I get up to go

you kiss me in your car

and it feels like the start of a movie I've seen before

BUT IT'S NOT REAL

AND YOU DON'T EXIST pic.twitter.com/Z7fjoiFdXg — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 21, 2023

Who Is Appearing in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is shaping up to be an exciting one. Not only is the show set to feature Meryl Streep, but Marvel Star Paul Rudd was revealed to be the latest murder victim at the end of Season 2. The show's new season will also include Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite, Jesse Williams.

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," series co-creator, John Hoffman previously said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 does not yet have a release date.