Taika Waititi Reveals When Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Begins Filming

It took a lot longer than fans might have expected, but HBO Max began the month of June by announcing that Our Flag Means Death had officially been renewed for a second season. The pirate rom-com starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi received critical acclaim with the debut of its first season, and word of mouth helped turn it into a major hit by the time the season came to an end. Finally, a second season has been officially ordered, and it should be going into production by the end of the year.

In addition to starring in Our Flag Means Death as Blackbeard, Waititi also serves as one of the show's executive producers. During an interview with Collider this week, he was asked about the production schedule for Season 2 and revealed that filming should begin in New Zealand sometime this fall.

"We start filming hopefully I think by October, and we're gonna shoot in New Zealand," Waititi said. "We shot the last one in LA. Weird place to try and do something all on the ocean, so we're gonna go down to New Zealand which is surrounded by it. That's one of the things I'm most excited about for the next year."

The first season of Our Flag Means Death saw Stede (Darby) and Blackbeard (Waititi) develop a romantic relationship. Showrunner David Jenkins recently opened up to Screen Rant about the development of that romance.

"They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he's in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, 'Oh, there's a shorthand there that's really lovely.' And you don't always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving," Jenkins explained.

"The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, 'You don't have to come into the scene and kill it, because you've got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don't have to do everything.' Because they're just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they're both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it's nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven't gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy."

