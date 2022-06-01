Our Flag Means Death Renewed For Season 2

It’s been over two months since HBO’s Our Flag Means Death came to an end, and despite the series being the most in-demand new show for many weeks, it was unclear if there would be a second season. Showrunner David Jenkins frequently took to Twitter to share updates and discuss the show’s uncertain fate, but it looks like HBO Max was waiting for Pride Month to announce the renewal. The streaming site took to Twitter today to announce the show’s second season, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Season 2 is officially setting sail. #OurFlagMeansDeath,” HBO Max tweeted. You can check out the post below:

“Heard you might want more of pirates being friends and loving each other up so we got you this second season. 🔥❤️💪🏻🏴‍☠️🍾😍,” Jenkins shared on Twitter. “But really you got *us* this second season with your enthusiasm, talent and joy,” he added. “We love your love of this show. Thank you for an amazing experience and for meeting our work with such kind passion. Xx”

The showrunner previously spoke with The Wrap about the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, and why that might have had something to do with the renewal delay.

“It’s hard because of the analytics,” Jenkins explained. “And HBO Max. And then, you know, HBO Max has gone through a lot. They’ve got this huge merger. People get scared for their jobs, rightfully so,” he said. “And then their metrics are their own, they don’t really share. They don’t really share their viewership data even with us. It’s pretty unclear what’s going to happen.”

Thankfully, everything worked out and fans will once again be reunited with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). During another chat with Screen Rant, Jenkins broke down the relationship between Stede and Blackbeard.

“They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he’s in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a shorthand there that’s really lovely.’ And you don’t always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving,” Jenkins explained.

“The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, ‘You don’t have to come into the scene and kill it, because you’ve got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don’t have to do everything.’ Because they’re just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they’re both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it’s nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven’t gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy.”

The first season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.