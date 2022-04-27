Our Flag Means Death Tops Moon Knight As Most In-Demand New Show for 5th Week in a Row

✖

The fifth episode of Moon Knight, "Asylum," was released on Disney+ today, and it's a huge trending topic on social media. However, the show remains #2 on Parrot Analytics' list of most in-demand new shows (via The Wrap). The site continues to track "breakout shows" that have premiered within the last 100 days by considering consumer research, streaming, downloads, and social media as well as other consumer engagement. For the fifth week in a row, Our Flag Means Death has held on to the number one spot. While that doesn't necessarily mean the show is being watched more than Moon Knight, it is still more "in-demand." Our Flag Means Death and Moon Knight are followed by TV Tokyo's Spy x Family, HBO Max's Tokyo Vice, Apple TV+'s Severence, Paramount+'s Halo, and Prime Video's Outer Range.

Our Flag Means Death's showrunner, David Jenkins, has been very active on Twitter as they await news of a renewal. Today, the creative posted about the show's continued in-demand success. "Read it and weep haters. 5 weeks in a row. #OurFlagMeansDeath 🐈🐈🐈🍾🍾🍾🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️❤️❤️❤️," Jenkins wrote. You can view his post below:

Despite the HBO Max show's success, Jenkins still doesn't know what the future holds for Our Flag Means Death. Jenkins and star/executive producer Taika Waititi (Blackbeard) recently spoke with Forbes and gave an uncertain update about the show's future.

"I don't know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next," Waititi shared with a laugh.

"It's a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it," Jenkins added." It's a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It's so gratifying, even not knowing if you're renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

The first (and hopefully not last) season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.