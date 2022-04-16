Our Flag Means Death: Taika Waititi and David Jenkins Share Uncertain Update on Season 2

Our Flag Means Death came to an end last month on HBO, and fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a season two after its romantic cliffhanger. It’s surprising that the show hasn’t already been renewed considering it’s becoming increasingly more popular. According to Business Insider, the show was the eleventh most in-demand show in the United States and worldwide earlier this month. They also reported that demand for the show tripled between its series premiere and season finale, which likely had something to do with the Internet finding out about the show’s multiple queer relationships. Unfortunately, it appears showrunner David Jenkins and star/executive producer Taika Waititi are also in the dark when it comes to the show’s second season. The two men recently spoke with Forbes and gave an uncertain update about Our Flag Means Death‘s future.

“I don’t know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next,” Waititi shared with a laugh.

“It’s a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it,” Jenkins added.” It’s a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It’s so gratifying, even not knowing if you’re renewed, to see that people liked it that much.”

During another recent chat with Screen Rant, Jenkins broke down the relationship between Waititi’s Blackbeard and Rhys Darby’s Stede Bonnet, the couple who have stolen the hearts of the Internet.

“They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he’s in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a shorthand there that’s really lovely.’ And you don’t always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving,” Jenkins explained.

“The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, ‘You don’t have to come into the scene and kill it, because you’ve got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don’t have to do everything.’ Because they’re just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they’re both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it’s nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven’t gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy.”

The first (hopefully) season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.