Outer Banks Season 3 Adds Three New Cast Members

The next season of Netflix's smash hit Outer Banks has found its latest stars. On Thursday, it was announced that Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis, Station Eleven), Fiona Palomo (Control Z, La Negociadora) and Lou Ferrigno Jr (S.W.A.T., Stargirl) have all joined Outer Banks in its upcoming third season. They will join an ensemble cast that includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, Charles Esten, Carlacia Grant, and Elizabeth Mitchell.

McQueen will play Carlos Singh, a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own. Palomo will play Sofia, who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe (Drew Starkey). Ferrigno will play Ryan. Calm and collected but young and hungry, he is Singh's top security officer and enforcer. He's done enough jobs to keep a cool head but also knows what could happen if he fails.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

"The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados," Stokes told EliteDaily in a previous interview. "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."

Outer Banks is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who will all be returning as showrunners and executive producers for Season 3. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series at the time of its debut in 2020.

