Netflix subscribers are officially heading back to OBX for a third time. The angsty teen thriller Outer Banks has been a massive hit for Netflix through its first two seasons, so it should come as no surprise that the streaming service is ready to order more episodes. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Outer Banks had been officially renewed for Season 3.

The announcement was made on social media Tuesday afternoon, with a video that featured most of the Outer Banks series stars. The cast members announced and subsequently reacted to the news of the series returning for the third installment. Netflix didn’t reveal any information about when the new season will go into production, but it seems likely that we will see it on screens sometime in 2022.

This just in from Poguelandia…



Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten are all returning for the new season. Recurring actor Carlacia Grant has been upped to a series regular in Season 3.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before,” creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement ahead of the most recent season. “We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 2:

“Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the Pogues) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.”

