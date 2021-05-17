Outlander Star Cast in Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

✖

Outlander star Graham McTavish has been cast in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, while HBO hasn't commented or confirmed the casting, McTavish spoke about his involvement with the eagerly-anticipated prequel series in an interview with the U.K.'s Stylist magazine, teasing that it involves "a lot of dragons" and that he is having quite a bit of fun on the project. This comes after McTavish was seen on location where the series is filming in Cornwall, England as well as photos of the actor in costume on set surfaced. It's unclear what role McTavish plays in the series.

"I'm enjoying that, yes," McTavish told the magazine when asked about House of the Dragon. "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other. They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."

Due to arrive on HBO and HBO Max in 2022, House of the Dragon is one of several spinoff projects set in the Game of Thrones universe in the works at HBO. House of the Dragon will star Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood series set 300 years before the A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon chronicles the history of House Targaryen, particularly focusing on the civil war called "The Dance of the Dragons".

HBO originally ordered House of the Dragon straight to series for 10 episodes in October 2019. Martin, Vince Gerardis, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik are executive producers, with Condal and Sapochnik also serving as showrunners.

"The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories," HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said at the time. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan [Condal], and George [R.R. Martin]."

"I'm just so excited because the world that exists in Westeros and the broader landscape and the characters," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said during the virtual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. "The Targaryens are about as crazy as they get. It's literally the essence of good drama."

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ