WarnerMedia CEO Hypes Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon got a big co-sign from WarnerMedia’s CEO. Jason Kilar talked to a crowd during the virtual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. Deadline managed to transcribe his comments about the upcoming series. HBO is making a huge bet on the follow-up to a massive franchise like Game of Thrones. (You can see a similar strategy in place for series like Harry Potter, which will also be getting a TV series here in short order.) The end of the original show left a bad taste in a lot of viewers’ mouths. It will be hard to wash that away. But, the network and the streaming platform are confident that people want to return to Westeros for more adventures despite the sketchy ending to the original series.

“I’m just so excited because the world that exists in Westeros and the broader landscape and the characters,” Kilar told the crowd at the summit. “The Targaryens are about as crazy as they get. It’s literally the essence of good drama.”

In some previous comments about House of the Dragon, Casey Bloys, head of programming for HBO programming said that Game of Thrones wouldn’t be falling into the background anytime soon.

With the expanding release slate on the HBO Max streaming service, which now includes all of Warner's 2021 theatrical release slate, some have wondered if a show like House of the Dragon could move from the traditional network to the streaming service. At this point, according to Bloys in that Variety event, that's not the plan.

“Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old,” Bloys explained. “I don’t know that it would get that big, but certainly it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world. So I don’t think it’s just going to be the one [show] for the rest of its life.”

“It is an HBO show. What that means in ’22, could there be some sort of sneak or something? I mean, who knows?” he added. “Like I said before, we were talking Euphoria, which we released early on Max the weekend before its linear premiere. Who knows? I mean, ’22 seems so long away and so far out, so we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I just want to get shooting first.”

