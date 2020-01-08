Netflix Reveals Ozark Season 3 Premiere Date, First Look Photos

It’s been about a year and a half since Netflix released the second season of its hit series Ozark, leaving fans wondering when the third installment would finally arrive on the streaming platform. The Jason Bateman series was renewed for Season 3 a while ago, but Netflix has kept quiet about when the show would actually return from its long hiatus. Fortunately, we now have an answer to that question, and the Ozark faithful will be excited to know that the series is coming back very soon.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced that the third season of Ozark will be released on March 27th, less than three months from now. While that isn’t exactly right around the corner, it’s not too far off, and knowing the release date at least offers a light at the end of the tunnel for fans who have been desperate for more of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to announcing the release date for Season 3, Netflix shared the first look at the new episodes of Ozark on Twitter. In a tweet from the See What’s Next account, the streaming service released four brand new photos featuring the core members of the cast. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner are all present in the images. You can take a look below!

#Ozark Season 3 returns March 27 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/AjSFjxWCmN — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 8, 2020

The third season of Ozark will also star Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes.

Season 3 of Ozark picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, with Marty and Wendy going back and forth over what’s next for the family and the casino.

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis of the new season. “Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

Are you looking forward to the return of Ozark? Let us know in the comments!