Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Remaining 2019 Tour Dates Due to Injury

The Prince of Darkness is not at his best (most evilest?) right now: Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he is postponing all of his remaining tour dates in 2019, due to aggravation of an old injury while trying to recover form pneumonia.

The injury in question stems from the infamous ATV accident that Black Sabbath singer suffered back in 2003, which has become a perennial source of health woes for Osbourne, including this latest one. The official Ozzy Osbourne Twitter account shared the announcement with fans, stating:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery. Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020”

Ozzy has already released his own statement to fans, lamenting what a disappointing turn of events this is:

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

The singer had to undergo emergency surgery back in March, after a flu-like illness developed into something more serious, causing to delay some tour dates:

“After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” a Facebook post about the tour delay explained.

At the time, Osbourne was upset with the complications due to his health, telling fans:

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to sh*t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Obviously, the downward health spiral has now grown to include this aggravation of the old ATV accident injury, and Osbourne will have to shoulder the fact that all of his planned 2019 are going to be dropped.

Below is a list of canceled tour dates (via Blabbermouth) which will now be fulfilled in 2020:

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!