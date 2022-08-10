Paper Girls Stars Reveal Their Season 2 Hopes

Paper Girls was released on Amazon Prime earlier this month, and has been well-received by both critics and audiences. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4 out of 5 and called it "a wonderful, weird expansion of one of comics' best series." While fans seem to be enjoying the show, it's currently unclear if there will be a second season. The show is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's comic of the same name, so there's plenty more story to be told. If the show does continue, both Camryn Jones (Tiffany) and Sofia Rosinsky (Mac) have hopes for their characters' futures.

"I think it'll be interesting to see how the dynamic will adapt or alter or maybe even change when the girls possibly or not possibly reunite," Jones told Hollywood Life. "I would love to see how [Tiffany's] relationship would grow with Erin [Riley Lai Nelet] since they are going to be together. . . . I would love to see how her relationship grows with the other two girls after. But I would also really love to see comic elements that weren't utilized in Season 1 be present in Season 2."

"She adopted this shell for the environment around her at home. She has a very rough home life," Rosinsky added of Mac while talking to Collider. "She's had to be very strong to survive all that, and I think that it's interesting that based on the good, positive influence these girls have had on her, and also just this information that she finds out, she's able to let that go a little bit and actually explore who she wants to be and who she knows she is behind that shell, and I think just seeing her sense of humor come through and seeing her character change – she has a beautiful arc and I just am looking forward to exploring that hopefully."

Last month, Vaughn and Chiang joined the show's cast at San Diego Comic-Con and had a chance to chat with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson. During the interview, Vaughn talked about how much fans have embraced the new series. Vaughn is no stranger to having his work adapted. Previously, Y: The Last Man, The Runaways, and more have been turned into shows.

"This is not our first time, " Vaughan said with a laugh. "It's been the best so far. Just seeing how much people love the comic, and comic fans, as I'm sure you well know, are not always happy with adaptations. And there's just been, from the moment I think the first images these guys dropped, everyone was like, 'Wow, they got it exactly right.' You can just tell the tone and the heart of it, so just seeing the way people already embraced it without having seen a minute of it, it's been breathtaking."

Paper Girls is now streaming on Amazon Prime.