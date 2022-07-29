Paper Girls Launches With Rare Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes





Paper Girls launched with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Amazon Prime series has achieved the rare feat coming out of a large presence at San Diego Comic-Con. Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series serves as the source material for the show. Paper Girls is a bit of an adaptation in that way. Things can get kind of dicey when entering that world. But, the fans have retained an open mind and both side benefit from that kind of curiosity. The Rotten Tomatoes marks speak for themselves. There was so much anticipation for this show that Amazon actually dropped it a bit earlier than the reported release date. All eight episodes of the first season are available to stream right now. If you like time travel, the late 80s, or adolescent adventure shows, then you've come to the right place.

The question of adapting such a well-beloved series can be tricky. "This is not our first time," Vaughan laughed with ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about adapting the series. "It's been the best so far. Just seeing how much people love the comic, and comic fans, as I'm sure you well know, are not always happy with adaptations. And there's just been, from the moment I think the first images these guys dropped, everyone was like, 'Wow, they got it exactly right.' You can just tell the tone and the heart of it, so just seeing the way people already embraced it without having seen a minute of it, it's been breathtaking."

Paper Girls stars Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Nate Corddry as Larry, Adina Porter as the Prioress, and Jason Mantzoukas as Grandfather.

"Here's what I'll say: I started reading Paper Girls when it came out and within the first couple of issues, I was like, 'This could be a TV show,'" Mantzoukas said to ComicBook.com. "I told my agents, I said, "Will you see if Brian K. Vaughan will talk to me? I would be interested in adapting this or helping adapt this. Is there any way?" Not talking about me being Grandfather, that had nothing to do with it. It was just, I love this, I think this could be something that could work just on a serialized storytelling way."

