Paper Girls Co-Showrunner Teases Work on the Amazon TV Series

Amazon Studios has a slew of high-profile projects in the work, and it's safe to say that Paper Girls will definitely be among them. The adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series was first announced almost a year ago, but not a lot of updates have been made public since then. But if a new tweet is any indication, a beloved TV veteran will soon be bringing the project to life. Christopher Cantwell, whose work includes Halt and Catch Fire and comic work on She Could Fly and Doctor Doom, recently confirmed his involvement in Paper Girls on social media. Cantwell broke the news by sharing a photo of his binder of notes for the series.

I’m always misplacing my glasses in the writers room, so I finally got a string to wear them around my neck. Very “old man” I know, but I can get away with it as a co-showrunner (of a new TV series with Rogers and brilliant writer Steph Folsom, based on a stellar BKV comic). pic.twitter.com/nXTPRwfnul — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) June 30, 2020

Paper Girls, which made its debut in 2015, follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

"We’re interested in how different the time period when we grew up is going to be for our children, but I don’t think we are nostalgic for that time necessarily." Vaughan told ComicBook.com when the series began. "So the period as well, I suppose. It just felt like the right story for Cliff at a gut level."

Also working on the television adaptation of Paper Girls is Stephany Folsom, who recently helped co-write Toy Story 4 and is currently a consulting producer on Amazon's Lord of the Rings series. She will executive produce the project alongside Vaughan and Plan B.

