Paramount+ Debuts Big Nate Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive)

Paramount+'s Big Nate is coming back for its sophomore installment. The animated streaming series that brings Lincoln Peirce's comic strips to life ran for 26 episodes in its first season, garnering critical acclaim for its writing and graphics alike. The show follows the titular Nate Wright (Ben Giroux) as he and his best friends Francis (Daniel MK Cohen) and Teddy (Arnie Pantoja) attempt to make their way through middle school by keeping their troublesome ways to a minimum. Big Nate Season 2 is set to recapture that vibe but promises to put Nate and company through "new adventures" and "epic challenges."

Ahead of Big Nate's return on July 7th, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the Season 2 trailer.

The fresh footage opens with Nate waking up and riling up his classmates, much to the chagrin of his teachers. Chaos ensues when Nate seemingly sets his hometown on fire, leading to him suggesting that they will need to get "real stupid" to solve whatever problems they caused. Woven into the footage are two-dimensional black-and-white animated strips, indicating that the crew might find themselves in an alternate world this season.

You can watch the Big Nate Season 2 trailer below...

Alongside the returning cast in Big Nate Season 2 will be guest stars Laraine Newman (Ridley Jones) as Marge, Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo) as Agent Fish, JB Blanc (Barry) as Agent Moose, Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends) as Cammie, and Stephanie Sheh (Royal Crackers) as Ruby.

"Nate Wright and his misfit group of friends tackle new adventures, face epic challenges and unleash their boundless imaginations," Paramount+ shared in a press release. "This new season pushes the boundaries of visual creativity, featuring episodes with animation styles including stop-motion, shadow box theater, photogrammetry and claymation. With laughter, friendship and heaps of Nate's signature mischief, season two promises to be bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever."

Big Nate Season 2's first 10 episodes arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, July 7th.