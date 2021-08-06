The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Peacemaker-Themed Valentine's Day Photo

✖

Fans won't have to wait long to get to check out James Gunn's take on the DC Comics universe, with The Suicide Squad set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max this August. Just a few months after that will be the debut of Peacemaker, an HBO Max-exclusive spinoff series following John Cena's pacifist vigilante. With filming on Peacemaker currently underway, Gunn recently took to social media to share a Valentine's Day post inspired by the series. On Sunday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a photo of himself alongside his girlfriend, Jennifer Holland, who appears in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker as Emilia Harcourt. The pair can be seen wearing matching red hoodies, which are emblazoned with the promo art that originally announced the Peacemaker series.

The Peacemaker series will star John Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. In addition to Agee, the series will star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn explained when the series was first announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena echoed. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January of 2022.