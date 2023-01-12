Original Percy Jackson Star Shuts Down Disney+ Cameo Rumors

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a new lease on live-action life. Just over one year after merging with 20th Century Fox and acquiring its extensive sandbox of intellectual property, Disney greenlit a streaming adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series. This eight-episode Disney+ show would follow the events of The Lightning Thief, much like the 2010 film adaptation. That said, Disney+'s Percy Jackson is a completely new take on the demigod, as Riordan himself has emphasized that there is no connective tissue to the show and the past movies.

That goes for the cast as well. Fans have long clamored for original stars like Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario to return to the world of Percy Jackson but as their former characters' godly parents instead. While neither Poseidon nor Athena have been cast yet, Lerman himself has emphasized that he will not be taking on the role.

"I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, am I old enough to play Poseidon?" Lerman told Esquire. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team. I don't know, these are all hypotheticals, so I have no idea."

Logistics aside, Lerman also noted that he has never been contacted about the project.

"No one's hit me up about it, and I don't think I'm right for that anyways," Lerman continued. "There's not a secret that's waiting to be announced or something like that. I do get asked a lot about it, and I hate to disappoint and be like, no, I don't know anything, and I'm not involved, but that's the truth. I don't know anything about it."

Even though he won't be involved directly, Lerman previously told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley that he will be rooting for Percy Jackson from the sidelines.

"I just think this adaptation's going to be great. I think the actors are so good and the creative team is great. Obviously, it's Rick Riordan," Lerman said. "It's going to be exactly what it should be and I hope the fans like it. I'll definitely watch it. I'm curious to see what they do with it. I have no doubt that it's going to be great."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians wraps production this month.