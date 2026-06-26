Pluto TV Releases Full List of 250 Free New Movies Added for July 2026

Paramount-owned free streaming platform Pluto TV has a huge line-up of new movies coming for July. The streamer, which has firmly cemented its position as one of the premier free streaming platforms with an impressively deep catalog of titles is going big for July 4th and America’s 250th birthday with the announcement of Americana 2026, what’s being branded as a limited-time destination featuring 250 hand-selected films “rooted in the fabric of American life on screen along with fan-favorite television series” all available free to stream.” For any streamer to add 250 titles at once is impressive: for them to be entirely free is downright incredible.
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The 250 films are a celebration of some of the most important movies in Hollywood history, including The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, 12 Angry Men, Of Mice and Men, and both Top Gun movies. There’s a distinct Americana bent, as you’d expect, with movies retelling major historical events, like Selma, A Bridge Too Far, and The Aviator. Military classics like The Great Escape, Saving Private Ryan, and Tears of the Sun sit alongside Western masterpieces like True Grit, The Untouchables, and Hang ‘Em High. And there’s a lot more besides those, from comedy to musicals and action movies. It is a quite remarkable wealth of options.
Pluto TV is also celebrating TV favorites like Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood, as well as kicking off a Yellowstone marathon on the More TV Drama channel, starting June 30, with a new season airing each day through to July 5, when Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to watch for free for the first time.
All 250 Movies Coming to Pluto TV for July 2026
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 20th Century Women
- 5 Days of War
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Family Thing
- A Few Good Men
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Home of Our Own
- A Walk on the Moon
- A.K.A. Cassius Clay
- Adventureland
- Alias Jesse James
- Allied
- Almost Famous
- Along Came Jones
- Ambush
- American Outlaws
- Amistad
- An Unfinished Life
- Another Man, Another Chance
- Attack!
- August: Osage County
- Big Fish
- Billy Two Hats
- Birdman of Alcatraz
- Blades of Glory
- Blow Out
- Blue Hawaii
- Blue Sky
- Bobby
- Boyhood
- Breakheart Pass
- Brimstone
- Buffalo ’66
- Buffalo Bill and the Indians
- Bull Durham
- Capote
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Chattahoochee
- Chicago
- Civil War (2024)
- Cold Mountain
- Convoy
- Cop Land
- Cutter’s Way
- Damsel
- Day of the Outlaw
- Days of Thunder
- Dead Man
- Death Defying Acts (2006)
- Devotion
- Do the Right Thing
- Doc
- Dreamgirls
- Drumline
- Duel at Diablo
- Eddie and the Cruisers
- Eight Men Out
- El Dorado
- Elizabethtown
- Emperor
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Fair Game (2010)
- Father Goose
- First Blood
- First Cow
- Flying Tigers
- Footloose (1984)
- For a Few Dollars More
- Forrest Gump
- Frank and Jesse
- Frankie and Johnny
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Good Will Hunting
- Gravity
- Grease
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hang ‘Em High
- Harlem Nights
- Hart’s War
- Heaven’s Gate
- High Noon
- Home of the Brave
- Hoosiers
- Hour of the Gun
- Hours (2013)
- Hurricane Streets
- In Harm’s Way
- In the Heat of the Night (1967)
- Inherit the Wind (1960)
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Island in the Sky
- Jack Reacher
- Jericho
- Jobs
- Lawless
- Lilies of the Field
- Little Big Man
- Little Boy
- Lone Wolf McQuade
- Love Field
- Maid in Manhattan
- Man of the West
- Marshall
- Meek’s Cutoff
- Memorial Day
- Missing in Action
- Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
- Mississippi Burning
- Montana Story
- Mulholland Falls
- My Week with Marilyn
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Navy SEALs
- Nebraska
- Next of Kin
- North Dallas Forty
- Of Mice and Men
- Oklahoma! (1955)
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Outlaws and Angels
- Paper Moon
- Paris, Texas
- Parkland
- Passion Fish
- Patriot Games
- Platoon
- Platoon Leader
- Point Break
- Pork Chop Hill
- Posse
- Purple Rain
- Rain Man
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Red River (1948)
- Remember Me (2010)
- Rescue Dawn
- Rio Lobo
- Rogue Warfare
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Run Silent, Run Deep
- RV (2006)
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Seal Team Six: Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Selma
- Semi-Tough
- Semper Fi
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Soldier Boyz
- Southern Comfort (1981)
- Southside with You
- Spotlight
- Stagecoach
- Stalag 17
- Star Spangled Girl
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Strategic Air Command
- Sweet Land
- Team America: World Police
- Tears of the Sun
- Tender Mercies
- That Championship Season (1999)
- The Alamo
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- The Big Country
- The Birdcage
- The Bridges at Toko-Ri
- The Cider House Rules
- The Claim
- The Conspirator
- The Contractor (2022)
- The Cotton Club Encore
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Defiant Ones (1958)
- The Delta Force
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- The Fighting Seabees
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Great Escape
- The Great Raid
- The Gunfight at Dodge City
- The Halliday Brand
- The Hanoi Hilton
- The High and the Mighty
- The Homesman
- The Horse Soldiers
- The Immigrant (2014)
- The Jackie Robinson Story
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Long Riders
- The Lucky Ones
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Miracle Worker (1962)
- The Missouri Breaks
- The Night of the Hunter
- The Open Road
- The Parallax View
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- The Pride of the Yankees
- The Right Stuff
- The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming
- The Soloist
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Station Agent
- The Terminal
- The Train
- The Untouchables
- The Way West
- The White Buffalo
- The Winning Season
- Thelma & Louise
- There Will Be Blood
- Three Kings
- Top Gun
- Top Gun: Maverick
- True Grit (2010)
- Tucker: The Man and His Dream
- Vera Cruz
- W.
- Walking Tall (2004)
- West Side Story
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Where the Lilies Bloom
- While You Were Sleeping
- White Lightning
- Who’ll Stop the Rain?
- Wild Bill
- Wild Horses (2015)
- Windtalkers
- Witness
- Woman Walks Ahead
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zodiac
Pluto TV Channel Line-Up
Available between June 29 and July 13, Americana 2026 will be featured as a dedicated category in Pluto TV’s linear guide, positioned between Movies and Comedy. As part of the changes to Pluto in July, there are also new linear channels celebrating the best of America:
- Pluto TV Hometown Drama — Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood
- More TV Drama — Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5
- Pluto TV History — American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments
- Pluto TV Military — Stories of service, sacrifice and military history
- Smithsonian Channel Selects — Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color
- TV Land Drama — Walker, Texas Ranger marathons
- Gunsmoke — Classic Western television
- Little House on the Prairie — Frontier family favorite
- PBS Antiques Roadshow — Treasures, collectibles and Americana
- America’s Test Kitchen — Classic recipes and kitchen know-how
- Tastemade Smokehouse — Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking
- Monster Jam — World Finals coverage (July 2–4)
- Pluto TV Fireworks — Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week
- ABC News Live — Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4
- CBS News 24/7 — Simulcast coverage of the Great American Block Party 250
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