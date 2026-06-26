Pluto TV Releases Full List of 250 Free New Movies Added for July 2026

Paramount-owned free streaming platform Pluto TV has a huge line-up of new movies coming for July. The streamer, which has firmly cemented its position as one of the premier free streaming platforms with an impressively deep catalog of titles is going big for July 4th and America’s 250th birthday with the announcement of Americana 2026, what’s being branded as a limited-time destination featuring 250 hand-selected films “rooted in the fabric of American life on screen along with fan-favorite television series” all available free to stream.” For any streamer to add 250 titles at once is impressive: for them to be entirely free is downright incredible.

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The 250 films are a celebration of some of the most important movies in Hollywood history, including The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, 12 Angry Men, Of Mice and Men, and both Top Gun movies. There’s a distinct Americana bent, as you’d expect, with movies retelling major historical events, like Selma, A Bridge Too Far, and The Aviator. Military classics like The Great Escape, Saving Private Ryan, and Tears of the Sun sit alongside Western masterpieces like True Grit, The Untouchables, and Hang ‘Em High. And there’s a lot more besides those, from comedy to musicals and action movies. It is a quite remarkable wealth of options.

Pluto TV is also celebrating TV favorites like Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood, as well as kicking off a Yellowstone marathon on the More TV Drama channel, starting June 30, with a new season airing each day through to July 5, when Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to watch for free for the first time.

All 250 Movies Coming to Pluto TV for July 2026

12 Angry Men (1957)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

20th Century Women

5 Days of War

A Bridge Too Far

A Family Thing

A Few Good Men

A Fistful of Dollars

A Home of Our Own

A Walk on the Moon

A.K.A. Cassius Clay

Adventureland

Alias Jesse James

Allied

Almost Famous

Along Came Jones

Ambush

American Outlaws

Amistad

An Unfinished Life

Another Man, Another Chance

Attack!

August: Osage County

Big Fish

Billy Two Hats

Birdman of Alcatraz

Blades of Glory

Blow Out

Blue Hawaii

Blue Sky

Bobby

Boyhood

Breakheart Pass

Brimstone

Buffalo ’66

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

Bull Durham

Capote

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chattahoochee

Chicago

Civil War (2024)

Cold Mountain

Convoy

Cop Land

Cutter’s Way

Damsel

Day of the Outlaw

Days of Thunder

Dead Man

Death Defying Acts (2006)

Devotion

Do the Right Thing

Doc

Dreamgirls

Drumline

Duel at Diablo

Eddie and the Cruisers

Eight Men Out

El Dorado

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fair Game (2010)

Father Goose

First Blood

First Cow

Flying Tigers

Footloose (1984)

For a Few Dollars More

Forrest Gump

Frank and Jesse

Frankie and Johnny

Geronimo: An American Legend

Good Will Hunting

Gravity

Grease

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hang ‘Em High

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Heaven’s Gate

High Noon

Home of the Brave

Hoosiers

Hour of the Gun

Hours (2013)

Hurricane Streets

In Harm’s Way

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inherit the Wind (1960)

Invasion U.S.A.

Island in the Sky

Jack Reacher

Jericho

Jobs

Lawless

Lilies of the Field

Little Big Man

Little Boy

Lone Wolf McQuade

Love Field

Maid in Manhattan

Man of the West

Marshall

Meek’s Cutoff

Memorial Day

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Mississippi Burning

Montana Story

Mulholland Falls

My Week with Marilyn

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Navy SEALs

Nebraska

Next of Kin

North Dallas Forty

Of Mice and Men

Oklahoma! (1955)

Olympus Has Fallen

Once Upon a Time in the West

Outlaws and Angels

Paper Moon

Paris, Texas

Parkland

Passion Fish

Patriot Games

Platoon

Platoon Leader

Point Break

Pork Chop Hill

Posse

Purple Rain

Rain Man

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red River (1948)

Remember Me (2010)

Rescue Dawn

Rio Lobo

Rogue Warfare

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Run Silent, Run Deep

RV (2006)

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Seal Team Six: Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Selma

Semi-Tough

Semper Fi

Sleepless in Seattle

Soldier Boyz

Southern Comfort (1981)

Southside with You

Spotlight

Stagecoach

Stalag 17

Star Spangled Girl

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Strategic Air Command

Sweet Land

Team America: World Police

Tears of the Sun

Tender Mercies

That Championship Season (1999)

The Alamo

The Aviator (2004)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

The Best Years of Our Lives

The Big Country

The Birdcage

The Bridges at Toko-Ri

The Cider House Rules

The Claim

The Conspirator

The Contractor (2022)

The Cotton Club Encore

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Delta Force

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

The Fighting Seabees

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Great Escape

The Great Raid

The Gunfight at Dodge City

The Halliday Brand

The Hanoi Hilton

The High and the Mighty

The Homesman

The Horse Soldiers

The Immigrant (2014)

The Jackie Robinson Story

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Long Riders

The Lucky Ones

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

The Missouri Breaks

The Night of the Hunter

The Open Road

The Parallax View

The Peacemaker (1997)

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Pride of the Yankees

The Right Stuff

The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming

The Soloist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Station Agent

The Terminal

The Train

The Untouchables

The Way West

The White Buffalo

The Winning Season

Thelma & Louise

There Will Be Blood

Three Kings

Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick

True Grit (2010)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

Vera Cruz

W.

Walking Tall (2004)

West Side Story

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Where the Lilies Bloom

While You Were Sleeping

White Lightning

Who’ll Stop the Rain?

Wild Bill

Wild Horses (2015)

Windtalkers

Witness

Woman Walks Ahead

You’ve Got Mail

Zodiac

Pluto TV Channel Line-Up

Available between June 29 and July 13, Americana 2026 will be featured as a dedicated category in Pluto TV’s linear guide, positioned between Movies and Comedy. As part of the changes to Pluto in July, there are also new linear channels celebrating the best of America:

Pluto TV Hometown Drama — Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood

— Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood More TV Drama — Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5

— Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5 Pluto TV History — American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments

— American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments Pluto TV Military — Stories of service, sacrifice and military history

— Stories of service, sacrifice and military history Smithsonian Channel Selects — Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color

— Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color TV Land Drama — Walker, Texas Ranger marathons

— Walker, Texas Ranger marathons Gunsmoke — Classic Western television

— Classic Western television Little House on the Prairie — Frontier family favorite

— Frontier family favorite PBS Antiques Roadshow — Treasures, collectibles and Americana

— Treasures, collectibles and Americana America’s Test Kitchen — Classic recipes and kitchen know-how

— Classic recipes and kitchen know-how Tastemade Smokehouse — Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking

— Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking Monster Jam — World Finals coverage (July 2–4)

— World Finals coverage (July 2–4) Pluto TV Fireworks — Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week

— Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week ABC News Live — Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4

— Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4 CBS News 24/7 — Simulcast coverage of the Great American Block Party 250

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