Poison Ivy Report Reveals Who Fans Want to Play Pamela Isley In the Live-Action TV Series

DC Studios and HBO are developing a live-action series centered around Batman’s longtime foe, Poison Ivy, and now the debate is raging about who should play the eco-terrorist villain. All that’s known about the show (so far) is that it won’t be connected to Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe – an early assumption some made because The Penguin showrunner, Lauren LeFranc, is in talks to produce. It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the show is part of James Gunn’s DCU, with its series of interconnected projects like Superman and Lanterns. Either way, the character of Poison Ivy is complex and layered enough that it will take a skilled actress to do it justice.

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We here at ComicBook asked DC fans who they want to see play Poison Ivy in the TV series – and we were not prepared for the sheer amount of responses and choices that we got. Apparently, Poison Ivy is long overdue for a live-action comeback, after Uma Thurman’s regrettable turn as the character in Joel Shcumacher’s infamous film, Batman & Robin (1997).

Who Should Play DC’s Poison Ivy In the New HBO TV Series?

L-R: Madeline Brewer, Anya Taylor-Joy & Madelaine Petsch

As always, there are a few names that a lot of fans seem to converge on: Ana De Armas (Ballerina), Anya Taylor-Joy (Dune: Part Three), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Tomb Raider), and Mia Goth (X trilogy) are ones you’ll currently see all over social media – but are actresses who are that in demand willing to take on a Poison Ivy TV project? On the next tier you find names like Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Terminal List), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor, You), Sophia Lillis (IT), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale, The Strangers trilogy), Madeline Brewer (You, The Handmaid’s Tale), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, Companion), and Tina Ivlev (The Pitt, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). A lot of those (respectfully) second-tier actresses already have the equity with fans to be embraced in the role of Poison Ivy, but who wants it?

Who should play Poison Ivy in HBO series that was revealed to be in development? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 21, 2026

HBO is a major factor in that answer: the network already turned a Batman villain spinoff, The Penguin, into an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning prestige show that was also a breakthrough hit with audiences. HBO has followed that success with an even bigger swing in Lanterns, a grounded take on the cosmic hero Green Lantern and his lore, which has also been a breakthrough hit. The Poison Ivy character has also found breakout success on HBO Max, via DC‘s Harley Quinn animated series; actress Lake Bell has made the character such a hit that Ivy has become a co-headliner of the show. That’s a lot more creative equity for a character to have built up before actually getting a show. Poison Ivy is sitting pretty to capitalize on it, especially if the character concept is married to the right kind of genre-blend.

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Traditionally, Pamela Ivy starts her “Poison Ivy” career with the initial goal of assassinating some of Gotham’s worst polluters and/or corporate overlords. An assassination list is an easy core concept for a mystery-thriller series, which would be similar to the mob-drama-thriller that LeFranc made with The Penguin. An eco-themed spin on Day of the Jackal would be great, especially if it expanded the world of Gotham with a cop or detective protagonist (Renee Montoya?) hunting Ivy. As always, we don’t count on Batman being much of a factor, but other characters related to the Dark Knight are probably fair game, with some having direct connections with Ivy (Batgirl, Huntress).

Who would you want to see play Poison Ivy? And shoudl this project be connected to the DCU or treated as a standalone? Sound off in the comments!

Clayface is another Batman villain getting some shine, with a new movie now in theaters.