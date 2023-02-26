Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Reveals the Only Guest Star She Was Nervous To Meet

Poker Face is currently eight episodes deep on Peacock, and the series has featured many incredible guest stars so far. The Rian Johnson-created series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. In each episode, Charlie finds herself having to solve a different murder, and the folks she meets are usually played by some big-name actors. So far, Poker Face has featured Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, S. Epatha Merkerson, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, and more. However, there was only one star who Lyonne was nervous to meet. The latest episode was directed by Lyonne, and she recently admitted to Variety that she was shaking when she met Notle.

"Of all the Poker Face people, [Nolte's] the only person I was a little bit shaking when I first met," Lyonne revealed. "He swiftly handed me a copy of his memoir called Rebel. It was sort of like, 'You and me, we're just the same, kid.' And I was like, 'OK, in with Nolte! This is fun.' That was when I knew it was very important to have a deep and dark life experience, so that the big boys like that respect you right away. He and I had so much fun together."

Who Did Nick Nolte Play in Poker Face?

The latest episode of Poker Face, "The Orpheus Syndrome," featured Nolte as Arthur, a character based on iconic visual effect artist Phil Tippet. This week, series creator Rian Johnson took to Twitter to reveal Tippet's involvement with the episode.

"This whole episode is a love letter to @PhilTippett. Phil's career is a almanac of the recent history of visual effects, and he's a true artist. There's a great doc 'Mad Dreams and Monsters' that my friends @MadPoncet& Giles Penso made, highly recommended," Johnson tweeted. "Besides inspiring the milieu of the ep, Phil and his team designed and created the Orpheus Syndrome creatures and did the stop motion sequences at the end. Also some of the CUs of Nolte's hands on the creatures are actually Phil's." Johnson continued, "Also highly recommended is Phil's gory glorious labor of love stop motion film Mad God. It's astounding."

New episodes of Poker Face release every Thursday only on Peacock.