Poker Face's Newest Episode Is a "Love Letter" to Mad God Director Phil Tippett

The eighth episode of Poker Face, "The Orpheus Syndrome," is now streaming on Peacock and it features some exciting guest stars. Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones, and Luis Guzmán all appear in the episode which was directed by the show's star, Natasha Lyonne. The latest Charlie Cale mystery follows a special effects artist who discovers the truth about a fatal on-set accident that happened decades earlier. Recently, series creator Rian Johnson took to Twitter to reveal the episode is a "love letter" to Phil Tippett who has a long history of working with visual effects in Hollywood. Tippett helped create creatures for huge blockbusters such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and much more. Last year, he received an excellent response from critics for directing the animated film, Mad God.

"This whole episode is a love letter to @PhilTippett. Phil's career is a almanac of the recent history of visual effects, and he's a true artist. There's a great doc "Mad Dreams and Monsters" that my friends @MadPoncet& Giles Penso made, highly recommended," Johnson tweeted. "Besides inspiring the milieu of the ep, Phil and his team designed and created the Orpheus Syndrome creatures and did the stop motion sequences at the end. Also some of the CUs of Nolte's hands on the creatures are actually Phil's." Johnson continued, "Also highly recommended is Phil's gory glorious labor of love stop motion film Mad God. It's astounding." You can view his whole thread about the new episode, which includes a photo and video of Tippet, below:

POKER FACE! Ep 8: “The Orpheus Syndrome” written by @nlyonne and Alice Ju (who wrote “The Night Shift”) and BRILLIANTLY directed by Natasha. I love this one so much. Natasha’s work with DP @jaronpresant is juicy and pulpy and gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/7hJFq9FcsR — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 23, 2023

Is Poker Face Getting a Season 2?

Poker Face premiered with the biggest streaming ratings in Peacock's history, so it's no surprise the streaming site has already renewed the series.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

New episodes of Poker Face release every Thursday only on Peacock.