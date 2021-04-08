Powerpuff Girls Set Photo Reveals Look at Their Cartoon-Accurate Home

✖

The Powerpuff Girls have been back in the news a lot lately, as The CW's live-action pilot inspired by the series has gotten off the ground. Both the casting of the series' leads and the recently-released set photos of them in costume have essentially "broken the Internet", with fans of the original Cartoon Network animated series having a lot to say about how things are being translated into live-action. A new set photo adds even more context to how the series is coming to life, showing the exterior of what will reportedly be the Powerpuff Girls and Professor Drake Utonium's (Donald Faison) home. While it doesn't match the animated counterpart exactly (particularly with no round windows), it still is a fairly accurate translation of the original house.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The series will also star Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.

Powerpuff is just one of several potential series that The CW is exploring for the upcoming season, with the network also giving pilot orders to Naomi, The Lost Boys, and Maverick. The network has also ordered backdoor pilots for the All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, the Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller, and the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift.

