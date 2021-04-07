Powerpuff Girls Reboot: First Look at Live-Action Costumes Revealed

✖

The CW has begun production on a number of its upcoming pilots for the 2021-2022 season, and fans have definitely been excited to see whether or not some of the potential series become a reality. By far, one of the most buzzed-about has been Powerpuff, a live-action reimagining of the iconic Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls. With the principal cast set and production officially underway, a new series of set photos shared by TMZ provide the first look at some of the cast in costume. The photos, which you can check out at the link below, show Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) in some pretty screen-accurate versions of their iconic costumes.

'Powerpuff Girls' Stars Shooting New Live-Action Show, Blossom Goes Flying https://t.co/2bSv35gilf — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2021

While some will surely write off the costumes in the photos as a little simple, they do serve as a good translation of the costumes in the original series. At this point, there's no telling if the scene being filmed in these photos is a flashback sequence or something set in the present-day, but given The CW's penchant for superhero costumes, it's definitely possible that these won't be the "final" costumes worn throughout the series, if it gets greenlit.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The series will also star Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.

Powerpuff is just one of several potential series that The CW is exploring for the upcoming season, with the network also giving pilot orders to Naomi, The Lost Boys, and Maverick. The network has also ordered backdoor pilots for the All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, the Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller, and the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift.

