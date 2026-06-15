Prime Video Has a New #1 Show That’s Taken Over the World & Continues a Major Streaming Trend

It may be summer, but don’t let the season of vacation and relaxation fool you. It’s also become a great season for television, especially for streaming. Last summer, series like The Gilded Age, Sirens, We Were Liars and more had everyone tuning in and talking and this year is shaping up to have some major hits as well—particularly for Prime Video. The streamer just debuted a brand-new series that is already becoming a global phenomenon and continuing a major trend when it comes to streaming wins.

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Having debuted June 10th, Every Year After is already proving to be a big streaming win for Prime Video. The series, which is based on the novel Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), childhood friends who once had a teen romance that fell apart due to a devastating secret. Now, years later, Percy comes home for a funeral and old feelings spark but things are so much more complicated than simply a second chance. Now, less than a week after its debut, the series is Prime Video’s number one show in the world according to Flix Patrol.

Every Year After Continues a Huge Entertainment Trend (And It’s Great For Readers)

Every Year After is presently sitting at the top spot but it’s in good company coming up right behind it. Another new series, Off Campus, is right behind Every Year After in the number two spot with Spider-Noir, The Boys, and Clarkson’s Farm rounding out the top five. What’s especially interesting about this—Every Year After’s fresh success and Off Campus coming along right behind it—is that it continues a huge entertainment trend that’s been gaining steam in recent years. That trend the huge success that Prime Video has had with the adaptation of romance novels to television series.

Back in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, kicked off the streamer’s trend of taking popular romance books and turning them into television series. The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty turned out to be so popular that it would go on to get three seasons and a feature-length film is also on the way. Prime Video has followed that up with the more recent Off Campus and now Every Year After, and with both of those series also being successful, it feels like strong proof that romance novels make for great series. Certainly, other streamers have been following suit, with HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry and the newly announced Icebreaker from Netflix.

However, the success of romance novels to television adaptation isn’t the only success Prime Video has had taking things from page to screen. Another series, We Were Liars, is also an adaptation of a popular novel—in this case, the psychological thriller from E. Lockhart—that has proven to be popular with audiences. That series debuted last June and has already been renewed for a second season, though it doesn’t yet have a release date.

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