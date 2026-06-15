43 Years Ago, This Legendary Sitcom Ended After 114 Episodes & It’s Still One of the Best Casts Ever

There are many reasons a sitcom can succeed, but a great cast is chief among them. Having strong actors with undeniable chemistry can elevate the material, and TV history is full of examples where the cast was one of the best things about a sitcom. Look no further than Friends, but it’s also true of things like The Office, Cheers, and more – because the appeal is spending so much time being in these characters’ lives and workplaces and often just hanging out with them, rather than deep, ongoing narrative drama, it often hinges on getting this right.

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One that very much deserves to be remembered among the best casts ever – and, really, one of the best sitcoms ever – is Taxi (and, for that matter, an all time great theme tune as well). The workplace sitcom centered on a group of New York City cab drivers (and their contemptuous dispatcher), and ran for four seasons on ABC from 1978-1892, before moving to NBC for a fifth and final season, with the show coming to an end on June 15th, 1983. Although a relatively simple premise, its incredible cast and team of writers turned it into one of the smartest and most character-driven sitcoms ever produced.

Taxi’s Cast Is One Of The Greatest Ensembles In Sitcom History

Image via Paramount

Looking back at Taxi four decades later, the sheer strength of its cast is quite remarkable. The series featured Judd Hirsch (Dear John, Numb3rs) as the disillusioned Alex Reiger, Danny DeVito (Batman Returns, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the tyrannical Louie De Palma, Marilu Henner (Evening Shade) as ambitous single mother Elaine Nardo, Tony Danza (Who’s the Boss?) as aspiring boxer Tony Banta, Jeff Conaway (Grease) as struggling actor Bobby Wheeler, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) as the eccentric Reverend Jim Ignatowski, and Andy Kaufman (SNL) as the uniquely bizarre Latka Gravas.

DeVito became a recognizable Hollywood star, but Taxi is still one of his best, most wildly entertaining performances. Before Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd’s portrayal of Reverend Jim was a perfect example of his lovable eccentricity. Kaufman’s unconventional comedic style gave Taxi an unpredictability that few network comedies could match, and later paired perfect with Carol Kane as his love interest, Simka Gravas. Danza, discovered at a boxing gym, brought an authentic charm and sweetness, and Henner a ground realism and crucial female perspective. Hirsch, meanwhile, was the one holding it all in place as its anchor.

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The chemistry between the cast members elevated every episode – the contrasting personas and styles of Hirsch’s Alex and DeVito’s Louie was a particular highlight, but it was all great. Each character represented a different version of the American dream: actors waiting for their big break, athletes chasing success, immigrants building new lives, and ordinary workers trying to find purpose in difficult circumstances, finding real humanity to underpin the comedy.

While many comedies of the era relied heavily on broad jokes and formulaic plots, Taxi frequently balanced humor with emotional depth and genuine thematic heft. Characters experienced both career setbacks and personal crises that felt authentic rather than manufactured for easy laughs, which has further helped the series age extremely well. That’s not surprising when also looking at the talent behind the screen: it featured several writers and producers who’d worked on The Mary Tyler Moore show, while James L. Brooks, a co-creator, and Sam Simon, a frequent writer, would both go on to help Matt Groening develop The Simpsons and define its Golden Age.

Taxi won multiple Emmy Awards and earned critical acclaim throughout its run, but its legacy has arguably grown even stronger with time, and its stellar cast is one of the big reasons why.

Taxi is available to stream on Paramount+.

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